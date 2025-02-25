Imagine thinking at the beginning of this month that you'd see Luka Doncic play against the Dallas Mavericks just a few weeks later. Just 24 days after the trade that turned the NBA world upside down, the Mavericks will face Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

Doncic has played four games with Los Angeles so far and is coming off his strongest performance with 32 points and 7 assists in a 123-100 win over the Denver Nuggets. Yet, even with that outing, Doncic hasn't gone Over his points + assists prop in each of his last five games. With revenge squarely on his mind tonight, is this when Doncic finally explodes?

The Lakers opened as 4.5-point home favorites and have climbed all the way up to -9. Los Angeles is -392 (bet $392 to win $100) on the money line according to SportsLine consensus odds, while Dallas is a +308 underdog (bet $100 to win $308).

But what if you want to bet on player props, particularly on whether Doncic thrives or disappoints in his revenge outing? The SportsLine model has you covered. It continuously refreshes the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. The SportsLine model, which can be found on every game forecast page on SportsLine under the "Prop Picks" tab, assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate. Those picks can be integral to building winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and in same-game parlays on any betting site.

Let's check out the SportLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Mavericks-Lakers and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every game on Tuesday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Luka Doncic Under 39.5 points + assists (-112): 4 stars

The strongest edge for this contest is a Doncic Under, as his points + assists prop is the only 4-star recommendation for this clash as of Tuesday afternoon. The SportsLine model has him projected for 33.7 points + assists, as it's calculating a sixth straight Under for Doncic for this prop.

Max Christie Under 18.5 points + assists + rebounds (-118): 3.5 stars

Don't forget about Christie's revenge game, as he's averaging 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in nine February games. The SportsLine model, however, has only spit out 14.7 points + assists + rebounds for Christie tonight, a sizable discrepancy that makes this Under a 3.5-star play.

PJ Washington Under 27.5 points + assists + rebounds (-128): 3.5 stars

Washington hasn't stuffed the stat sheet against stronger competition, as he's gone Under this prop five straight times when facing a top-third defense. The SportsLine model likes that streak to extend to six consecutive games, with a forecast of 23.8 points + assists + rebounds for Washington against the Lakers.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +523