Whether it was his first career 50-point game or breaking the NBA record for most three-pointers in a career, Stephen Curry has made unforgettable memories at Madison Square Garden. When the Golden State Warriors take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight, this will mark Curry's 12th-ever trip to Madison Square Garden. If you remove his scoreless outing in three minutes during his rookie season, he's averaging 28.1 points per game in his other 10 matchups there.

The Warriors will be leaning on Curry for another big performance tonight, as Golden State has a very slim lead for the final spot to avoid the NBA play-in round. The No. 6-seeded Warriors are only up by half a game over the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference. This is the fourth contest of a five-game East Coast road trip for the Warriors, which concludes on Thursday when they take on the Brooklyn Nets.

Golden State opened as a 3.5-point road underdog to New York, but this spread has climbed up to its current standing of Knicks -4.5. The Knicks are -185 (bet $185 to win $100) on the money line according to SportsLine consensus, while the Warriors are +154 (bet $100 to win $154) underdogs.

But what if you want to bet on player props, particularly on whether Curry has another vintage performance at Madison Square Garden? The SportsLine model has you covered. It continuously refreshes the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. The SportsLine model, which can be found on every game forecast page on SportsLine under the "Prop Picks" tab, assigns ratings of up to five stars for each projected value play on every NBA slate. Those picks can be integral to building winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy and in same-game parlays on any betting site.

Let's check out the SportLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Warriors-Knicks and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay -- and check out the optimal same-game parlay for every game on Tuesday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Josh Hart Under 9.5 rebounds (+104): 4 stars

Hart hasn't cleared his rebounding prop in four of his last five matchups when playing at home against teams with winning records. The SportsLine model likes that trend to continue, only projecting 8.0 boards for the Knicks' do-it-all forward against the Warriors.

Stephen Curry Under 36.5 points + assists + rebounds (-110): 4 stars

How many times has Curry gone Over his points + assists + rebounds prop in his last five outings with the Warriors as underdogs? That would be just once. The SportsLine model has spit out 31.5 points + assists + rebounds for Curry here, with the biggest edge coming on his points (26.5 prop, 23.0 projection).

Moses Moody Under 11.5 points (-104): 3.5 stars

Moody averaged a season-best 13.1 points per game in February; however, he's scored fewer than 12 points in six of his past 10 contests and in each of his past three games. His scoring forecast against the Knicks has come out to 8.8 points, making it worth the dice roll with a -104 price on the Under.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +664