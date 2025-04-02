The red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Detroit Pistons in a matchup of two playoff-bound teams on Wednesday as the NBA regular season nears its conclusion. The Thunder have clinched the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference and are riding a 10-game winning streak entering Wednesday's game. The Pistons have won six of their last 10 and are the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference with seven games remaining.

The Thunder are 13.5-point favorites, according to SportsLine consensus odds, and are -909 on the money line (bet $909 to win $100), while the Pistons are +603 (bet $100 to win $603). The over/under is 232.

For those considering prop bets or same-game parlays for Wednesday's Pistons-Thunder game, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. You can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players. Those picks can be key for creating winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Let's check out SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Pistons-Thunder and see what the payout would be if they were put into a three-leg same-game parlay.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 4.5 rebounds (+122): 4 stars

The likely NBA MVP is having himself a monster year for the Thunder, and while he's known more for his scoring prowess, the model is targeting his rebounds prop line of 4.5 for Wednesday. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 5.0 rebounds per game this year, and he's gone Over his rebounds line in seven of his last 10 home games against teams with both a winning record and middle-third defense. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 6.0 rebounds per game over that span, and the model projects him to record 5.1 rebounds against the Pistons.

Isaiah Hartenstein Over 3.5 assists (+142): 3.5 stars

Hartenstein is also not known for the prop that the model is targeting on Wednesday, as he's a renowned rebounder rather than a passer. But the model likes playing the Over on his assists line of 3.5. Over his last 10 games against middle-third defenses, Hartenstein has gone Over his prop line seven times while dishing out 4.4 assists per contest.

Tobias Harris Over 20.5 total points + rebounds (-118): 3.5 stars

On the other side, Harris is projected to finish Over his total points + rebounds prop line of 20.5. He's gone Over that prop in four of his last five games while averaging 23.6 total points + rebounds per game. He's projected to record 24.3 total points + rebounds on Wednesday.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +893