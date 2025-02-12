This year's NBA trade deadline was a big one that sent many notable names to new teams all across the league. The Luca Doncic-Anthony Davis deal is dominating headlines, but the Miami Heat finally gave in to Jimmy Butler's request, dealing him to the Golden State Warriors in a massive five-team trade that also involved Andrew Wiggins going to Miami and Dennis Schroder joining the Detroit Pistons. Butler has scored at least 20 points in each of his two games with Golden State so far, and he's suiting up for the Warriors again on Wednesday when they face the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Warriors enter Wednesday's contest 10th in the Western Conference playoff picture, meaning they're on the outside looking in. They're hoping adding a star like Butler to the mix alongside Stephen Curry and Co. will help the veteran team make yet another playoff push. The Warriors are 6.5-point favorites against the Mavericks and are -267 on the money line (risk $267 to win $100), according to SportsLine consensus odds, while Dallas is a +217 underdog (risk $100 to win $217).

If you're looking at player prop bets, particularly with Butler, the SportsLine Projection Model has you covered.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. You can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players. Those picks can be key for creating winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Let's dive into the SportLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Warriors-Mavericks and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay. And make sure to check out the optimal same-game parlays for all 15 games on Wednesday's NBA schedule at SportsLine.

Jimmy Butler Over 5.5 rebounds (-125): 4 stars

After a lengthy dispute about his future in Miami, Butler finally got his wish ahead of the NBA trade deadline when he was dealt across the country to Golden State. Soon after, he inked a lucrative two-year extension with his new team. Butler has suited up twice for the Warriors already, and he had nine rebounds in his last game. The SportsLine Projection Model expects Butler to go well Over his 5.5 rebounds line and finish Wednesday's game with 7.4.

PJ Washington Under 27.5 total points + rebounds + assists (-104): 4 stars

Washington has finished Under his points + rebounds + assists prop in four of his last five home games. The model projects Washington to finish with 23.4 PRA against the Warriors, and rates this as a four-star play.

Draymond Green Over 6.5 rebounds (+102): 4 stars

Butler isn't the only Warriors star the model believes will go Over his rebounds prop line, as Green is expected to exceed his 6.5 line and record 7.7 rebounds against the Mavericks. The model rates this as a four-star play and this returns the best odds of the three picks for this parlay at +102.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +613