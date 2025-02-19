NBA All-Star Weekend is a wrap, and the 2024-25 season continues on Wednesday with just one game as the Charlotte Hornets visit the Los Angeles Lakers. It's unclear whether LeBron James will suit up for Wednesday's contest as the legend did not play in Sunday's All-Star Game due to an ankle injury. The Lakers will still have plenty of firepower if James sits out, though -- namely Luka Doncic, who Los Angeles acquired from Dallas ahead of the trade deadline in a deal that has been widely criticized from a Mavericks perspective.

The Lakers enter the second half of the season firmly in the playoff picture, sitting at fifth in the Western Conference standings. It's been another season to forget for the Hornets, however, as they have just 13 wins, tied for the second-fewest total in the NBA this season. Los Angeles is a 13-5-point favorite and an -893 money line favorite (wager $893 to win $100), according to SportsLine consensus odds. The Hornets are +593 money line underdogs in this one, and the over/under is set at 224.5 points.

If you're looking at player prop bets for Wednesday's lone NBA contest, including with Doncic, the SportsLine Projection Model has you covered.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. You can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players. Those picks can be key for creating winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Let's dive into the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Hornets-Lakers and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay.

Dalton Knecht Under 9.5 total points (-106): 4.5 Stars



Knecht was another key part of the NBA trade deadline, and he was actually traded to Charlotte for Hornets big man Mark Williams. But Williams didn't pass his physical, so Knecht returned to Los Angeles. The second-year forward is averaging 9.4 points per game this season, and the model expects him to finish well below his 9.5 line against the Hornets with just 2.0 points. The Tennessee product has finished Under his points prop in each of his last five home games against losing teams, averaging just 4.4 points per game in the process. With James' status unclear, keep an eye on this prop line, as James sitting out could mean more playing time for Knecht on Wednesday.

Luka Doncic Over 1.5 steals (+140): 3.5 Stars

Doncic was far and away the biggest name moved at this year's trade deadline, and he's still getting acclimated with his new team, playing just over 23 minutes in each of his first two games with the Lakers. That may be the case once again on Wednesday, but the model projects the five-time All-Star to make an impact in this one on defense and go Over his steals prop line of 1.5. Doncic has hit his steals Over in four of his last five games against losing teams, averaging 2.2 per game.

Austin Reaves Under 25.5 points + rebounds (-115): 3.5 Stars

Reaves' points + rebounds prop is another the model is targeting for Wednesday's contest, and it projects the fourth-year guard to finish Under his 25.5 line against Charlotte and have 23.2. Reaves has finished Under his points + rebounds prop in each of his last five games when the Lakers are favored and facing top-10 defenses, averaging 16.4 total points + rebounds during that span.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +787