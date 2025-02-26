The second half of the NBA season is in full swing as teams try to improve their place in the standings as we inch closer and closer to the playoffs. There are nine games on the schedule for Wednesday, and the biggest matchup is between two Eastern Conference foes with winning records that each hold playoff spots as the Boston Celtics visit the Detroit Pistons. The Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum, are the reigning NBA champions and hold the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-16 record. The Pistons are one of the better stories in the NBA this season as they had the worst record in the league a year ago but are currently 32-26, good for No. 6 in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics are 4.5-point favorites in Detroit and are -181 on the money line (bet $181 to win $100), according to SportsLine consensus odds. The Pistons are +151 money-line underdogs (bet $100 to win $151), and the over/under is set at 226.5.

If you're looking at player prop bets for Wednesday's critical NBA clash, including with Tatum, the SportsLine Projection Model has you covered.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons.

Let's dive into the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Celtics-Pistons and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay.

Jayson Tatum Under 42.5 total points + rebounds + assists (4 stars)

Tatum leads the Celtics in points (26.6), rebounds (8.7) and assists (5.8) per game and has a points + rebounds + assists prop line total for this game. The model projects the six-time All-Star to finish Wednesday's game with 37.3 PRA in Detroit. Tatum has finished Under his PRA line in eight of his last games against teams with winning records

Jalen Duren Under 11.5 total rebounds (4 stars)

Duren is one of the top rebounders in the NBA this season, ranking 11th in the league with 10.3 per game. He's one of just 15 players in the NBA this season averaging 10 or more rebounds per game. Even though Duren is coming off a 19-rebound performance against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, the model expects Detroit's big man to finish Under his 11.5 rebounds prop line on Wednesday. Duren has finished Under his rebounds prop line in 15 of the Pistons' last 23 home games against teams with winning records.

Derrick White Under 25.5 total points + rebounds + assists (4 stars)

Like Tatum, White is also projected to finish Under his PRA line. White has finished Under his PRA prop in seven of his last 10 games against teams with both a winning record and a middle-third-ranked defense. White is averaging 22.7 PRA over that span, and the model projects the Boston guard to finish Wednesday with 21.1 PRA against the Pistons.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +557