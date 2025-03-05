The Memphis Grizzlies host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday in one of eight games on the NBA schedule. The Thunder sit atop the Western Conference at 50-11 while Ja Morant's Grizzlies hold the No. 4 seed at 38-23. The Thunder have won eight of their last 10 games while the Grizzlies are trending the opposite direction, having lost seven of their last 10 contests. Tip-off is set for 9:30 ET from Memphis.

The Thunder opened as 7-point favorites, and that number has increased to -8.5 in favor of OKC, according to SportsLine consensus odds. The Thunder are also -328 money-line favorites (bet $328 to win $100) while the Grizzlies are +262 (bet $100 to win $262) on their home court. The over/under is set at 250.5, with the Over priced at -111 and the Under at -109.

If you're looking at player prop bets for Wednesday's Western Conference clash, including with Morant, make sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. You can see all of the model's top-rated prop picks for every game under the "Prop Picks" tab. There are ratings of up to five stars assigned for all sorts of different prop bets for players. Those picks can be key for creating winning parlays on DraftKings, FanDuel, PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy or Sleeper Fantasy as well as same-game parlays on any available betting site.

Let's dive into the SportsLine model's three highest-rated player prop recommendations for Thunder-Grizzlies and see what the payout would be if they were put into a same-game parlay.

Zach Edey Under 8.5 total rebounds (-102): 4 stars

Edey, the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after a historic career at Purdue, is as big as they come at 7-foot-4, which bodes well for his rebounding prowess. The rookie is averaging 7.7 rebounds per game while playing roughly 21 minutes per contest. The model projects the big man to come up short of his 8.5 line, though, noting Edey has gone Under his rebounds prop line in four of his last five games against teams with top-third defenses, averaging 5.2 per contest over that span. He's projected to record 7.2 rebounds against the Thunder.

Jalen Williams Over 1.5 total steals (+138): 4 stars

Williams is averaging a career-high 1.7 steals per game, and over his last 25 games against teams with winning records, he's gone Over his steals prop line 13 times. He's also averaging 1.6 steals per game over his last 20 contests. The model projects him to record 1.6 steals on Wednesday against Memphis.

Ja Morant Under 34.5 total points + rebounds + assists (-128): 3.5 stars

Morant is having a bit of a down year by his standards, averaging the fewest points and rebounds of his career since the 2020-21 season, which was his second in the NBA . Morant has struggled against teams with top-third defenses, averaging 28.6 total points + rebounds + assists over his last seven home games, finishing Under his PRA line in six of those contests. The model projects the former No. 2 overall pick to finish Wednesday's contest with 32.1 PRA against the Thunder.

Same-Game Parlay odds: +740