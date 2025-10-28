There are five NBA games set for Tuesday, Oct. 28, and there are two nationally televised contests on the docket, with the New York Knicks visiting the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET and the Golden State Warriors visiting the Los Angeles Clippers at 11 p.m. ET. Both contests will stream on Peacock, and air live on NBC. We're going to highlight the Western Conference tilt between the Clippers and Warriors for Tuesday's NBA same-game parlay, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Clippers-Warriors NBA same-game parlay picks

Final odds at DraftKings: +574 (wager $100 to win $574)

Kawhi Leonard Over 24.5 points (-107)

Despite off-court drama surrounding a alleged payments from a tree company, Leonard has been business as usual on the court and he's off to a great start this season, averaging 22.3 points per game. Leonard has been especially sharp over his last two games, both of which the Clippers won, scoring 27 and 30 points while making 11 of 21 shots in each contest. Leonard is playing well in the early stages of the 2025-26 season and there's great odds at -107 at DraftKings for this leg of the parlay.

Stephen Curry Over 4.5 3-pointers made (+105)

It never seems like a good idea to bet against the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history, so why start now? Curry's 3-pointers made line at DraftKings is 4.5 and at +105 odds, this definitely stood out. Curry has gone Over 4.5 total 3-pointers made in two of his four games played this season, and he made four 3-pointers in his last contest. Curry can explode at any point and in a tough matchup against the Clippers, the Warriors may lean on him from deep.

Jimmy Butler Over 4.5 rebounds (-143)

Rounding out this same-game parlay is Butler's rebounds prop line of 4.5, and we're backing the Over. Butler isn't necessarily known for his rebounding, but he has had five rebounds in three of his four games played this season and he averaged 5.5 last year. The odds may not jump out at -143, but we've gotten great value with the other two and this leg feels like the most likely of the three to hit.

