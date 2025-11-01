The Boston Celtics are fresh off handing the Philadelphia 76ers their first loss of the 2025-26 NBA season on Friday night, and they now have a quick turnaround to host the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Celtics are now .500 at 3-3 after that 109-108 win to kick off the NBA Cup, while the Rockets have won two in a row since their 0-2 start to also get to a .500 record early on this year. We've put together an NBA same-game parlay for this cross-conference tilt using using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rockets-Celtics NBA same-game parlay picks

Kevin Durant Under 25.5 points (-110)

Tari Eason Over 4.5 rebounds (-133)

Celtics money line (+180)

Final odds at DraftKings: +836 (wager $100 to win $836)

Arguably the biggest move of the offseason was Durant landing in Houston and signing an extension. The future Hall of Famer is off to a solid start with his new team as Houston is 2-2 and Durant is averaging 27.5 points per game. He's 2-2 in going Over 25.5 points per game this year. Boston is allowing the second-fewest points per game in the league so far at 107.3, making this a potentially tough matchup for Durant in the scoring department. The model is projecting Durant to score 23.3 points on Saturday.

Tari Eason Over 4.5 rebounds (-133)

Eason has cleared this line in all four of his games played this season, and the model likes that trend to continue on Saturday. Eason pulled down five rebounds in three games and six in another, and he's projected to record 7.6 boards on Saturday. In a game where scoring may be at a premium given Boston's stellar defensive start to the season, Eason may have plenty of chances to pull down some rebounds.

The model likes the Celtics on the money line here, as Boston wins in 46% of simulations, returning value at these odds. The Celtics started the year 0-3 but have since won three in a row to get to .500. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's recommendations for Rockets-Celtics, as well as expert picks and best bets, over at SportsLine.

