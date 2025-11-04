The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a hot start to their title defense as they're a perfect 7-0 to begin the 2025-26 season, but will that undefeated streak continue on Tuesday, Nov. 4, when they visit the 3-3 Los Angeles Clippers? The action begins at 11 p.m. ET at the Intuit Dome, and the Thunder are 7.5-point favorites, per SportsLine consensus odds. There are some big names on each side of this matchup, and we've put together a three-leg NBA same-game parlay for Thunder vs. Clippers with the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and shares its best bets and prop bets for each game. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thunder-Clippers NBA same-game parlay picks

Kawhi Leonard Under 21.5 points (-124)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 39.5 points + assists (-106)

Clippers money line (+240)

Final odds at DraftKings: +1094 (wager $100 to win $1,094)

Kawhi Leonard Under 21.5 points (-124)

The model is fading Leonard big time in this matchup as it's recommending the Under for all of Leonard's player props, including his total points prop. The model has rated Under 21.5 points a 5-star play, as it projects just 11 points for L.A.'s star forward. Leonard is averaging 24.3 points per game, but he has two games with Under 21.5 this year, and the Thunder have allowed the fourth-fewest points per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 38.5 points + assists (-106)

The model is also recommending fading the reigning MVP for a handful of player props, including SGA's points + assists prop line of 38.5. He's projected to have 35.6 combined points and assists on Tuesday. The Clippers rank fourth in the league in fouls committed per game, and free throws are a big part of Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring production.

Clippers money line (+240)

The Clippers are looking to get back over .500, and this is a tough matchup for them, let alone any team, but the SportsLine model sees value in backing Los Angeles as the home team wins in 43% of simulations, returning value at these odds. It is worth noting OKC swept this season series a year ago. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's recommendations for Thunder-Clippers, as well as expert picks and best bets, over at SportsLine.

