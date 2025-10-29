The 2025-26 NBA season is fully underway, and Wednesday has 10 games on the schedule, including two national games on ESPN between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics (7 p.m. ET) and Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves (9:30 p.m. ET). With the NBA back in full swing, that means interested bettors can place NBA bets and create NBA parlays. We've created NBA same-game parlays with NBA player props for these two contests with the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and issues player prop grades on a 0-5 star scale. All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cavaliers-Celtics NBA same-game parlay picks

Final odds at FanDuel: +705 (wager $100 to win $705)

Jarrett Allen Over 8.5 rebounds (-104)

Allen was one of the NBA's top rebounders last year, with his 9.7 boards per game ranking 11th in the league. The Cavs big man has gotten off to a slower start in the rebounding department this year with 7.3 per game, ranking 39th in the NBA. He's pulled down seven in two games, four in the season opener and 11 in his other game. The SportsLine model likes Allen to go Over this 8.5 line, however, with a projection of 10.4 rebounds against Boston. This is one of the model's top prop plays for this game, and at -104 at FanDuel, that's good value based on the model's projection.

Donovan Mitchell Over 5.5 assists (+128)

With Jayson Tatum sidelined for Boston, Mitchell is arguably the biggest star on the court in this matchup. He'll naturally receive a lot of attention from the Celtics' defense, but the veteran guard presents a good value play for this parlay with +128 odds at FanDuel to go Over 5.5 assists. Mitchell hasn't cleared this line yet in four games played this season, but he has had exactly five assists twice. All we need is a performance like that with a hair more luck for this leg to cash.

Josh Minott Under 8.5 points (-125)

Minott saw his minutes increase dramatically in Boston's last game against New Orleans, as he played 28 minutes. This is notable as Minott had played just 28 minutes combined in his other two appearances this year. This was the second-most minutes Minott played in his career, and he scored 15 points as a result. The model isn't buying the breakout performance, however, fading Minott's points prop with a projection of just 3.3. At -125 odds at FanDuel, this is the final leg of this three-leg parlay.

Lakers-Timberwolves NBA same-game parlay picks

Final odds at FanDuel: +633 (wager $100 to win $633)

Austin Reaves Under 29.5 points (-112)

Reaves has been on fire of late, scoring 51 and 41 points over his last two games while making 25 of his 44 shots from the field. Even before that, he scored 25 and 26 points in his first two games of the season. With Luka Doncic and LeBron James sidelined, Reaves is the clear go-to guy for the Lakers right now. The model is fading Reaves on Wednesday, projecting him to go Under his 29.5 points line, which is priced at -112 at FanDuel, with a projection of 24.2 points. Reaves had 25 points against Minnesota last week.

Julius Randle Over 6.5 rebounds (-140)

The price point of -140 at FanDuel for this prop may not be the most exciting but this is one of the model's top-graded props for this contest and Randle has cleared 6.5 rebounds in three of four games played this year, including a season-high nine last week against these very Lakers. Randle is averaging 6.8 rebounds this year, and he averaged 7.1 rebounds last year.

Jarred Vanderbilt Over 1.5 steals (+126)

This prop is an intriguing one at +126 as Vanderbilt has had 2+ steals in each of his last three games, including against the Timberwolves. The model likes Vanderbilt to go Over this line once again, even though Minnesota has had the eight-fewest turnovers per game this year.

