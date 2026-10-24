An ACC contest on Friday's college football schedule has the NC State Wolfpack flying cross country to take on the Stanford Cardinal. The Wolfpack (3-3, 1-2 ACC) have lost both of their road games this season and just suffered their first home loss to Wake Forest in Week 6 before having a bye. The Cardinal (3-4, 1-3 ACC) are coming off a Week 7 win over Elon, which followed back-to-back 50-plus point defeats to Notre Dame and Wake Forest. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif. The Wolfpack are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Stanford vs. NC State odds, while the over/under for total points is 55.5. Before making any NC State v. Stanford picks, check out the Stanford vs. NC State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

NC State vs. Stanford odds

Stanford vs. NC State spread NC State -7.5 Stanford vs. NC State over/under 55.5 points Stanford vs. NC State money line NC State -300, Stanford +245 Stanford vs. NC State picks See picks at SportsLine Stanford vs. NC State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Stanford vs. NC State predictions

After simulating Stanford vs. NC State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 55.5 points at betting apps. Both teams hit the Under in their last respective contests, which came in Week 6 for NC State and Week 7 for Stanford. The Wolfpack have scored 15 points, total, in their last two road ACC games, and neither of those required as much travel as this trip from North Carolina to California. NC State is hoping to find its running game during this long flight as the team's averaged 2.0 yards per carry over its last two games.

Meanwhle, Stanford's offense as a whole is among the worst in the nation, with the team ranking 127th out of 138 FBS teams in scoring. The Cardinal have scored 7 or fewer points in four of their last five games against FBS opponents, and despite QB Davis Warren ranking fifth in the nation in pass attempts, he's just 30th in passing yards. The model calls for 54 combined points, with the Under hitting 53% of the time. See the model's NC State vs. Stanford spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Stanford vs. NC State picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins NC State vs. Stanford, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Stanford vs. NC State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 59-49 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.