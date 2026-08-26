Week 0 kicks off the college football season with an ACC battle between the NC State Wolfpack and Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, Aug. 29. Virginia won the ACC regular-season title with a 7-1 record and was 11-3 overall in 2025. North Carolina State, meanwhile, tied for seventh in the conference and was 8-5 overall. The Wolfpack have won six of the past seven meetings, including 35-31 last year. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. The Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Virginia vs. NC State odds, while the over/under is 53.5. Before making any NC State vs. Virginia picks, check out the NC State vs. Virginia predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 31-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites.

Now, the model has set its sights on NC State vs. Virginia. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Virginia vs. NC State:

NC State vs. Virginia spread Virginia -5.5 NC State vs. Virginia over/under 53.5 points NC State vs. Virginia money line Virginia -218, NC State +181 NC State vs. Virginia picks See picks at SportsLine NC State vs. Virginia streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top NC State vs. Virginia predictions

After simulated NC State vs. Virginia 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over (53.5 points) on the total. These teams combined to score 66 points last year. Although this game was originally slated to be played in Brazil, it was moved to Virginia. The line subsequently jumped two points.

Junior C.J. Bailey enters his third year as the Wolfpack's primary quarterback. Bailey completed 68.8% of his passes in 2025 for 3,105 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He threw for eight touchdowns and just two interceptions in his final five games last year. Beau Pribula, a transfer from Missouri, will start at quarterback for the Cavaliers.



He is a dual-threat, passing for 1,941 yards and 11 touchdowns with nine picks, while rushing 95 times for 297 yards and six scores. The model is projecting 55 combined points as the Over hits in more than 50% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make N.C. State vs. Virginia picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Virginia vs. NC State, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 31-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.