The Duke Blue Devils will aim for their first Final Four appearance under head coach Jon Scheyer when they compete in the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket. Scheyer led Duke to the second round of the Big Dance in 2023 before bowing out in the Elite Eight last season. The Blue Devils dominated the ACC this season and are led by a seemingly generational talent in freshman Cooper Flagg. How far should you have them advancing in your 2025 March Madness bracket picks?

2025 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the 2025 March Madness matchups to keep an eye on: No. 8 seed Mississippi State vs. No. 9 seed Baylor in the East Region. The Bulldogs are making their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Chris Jans. However, they are seeking their first win in the Big Dance since the 2008 Round of 64 against Oregon. Baylor has participated in 13 of the last 17 NCAA Tournaments, and this is its sixth straight appearance. The Bears are aiming for their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2021, and 2025 Big 12 Rookie of the Year V.J. Edgecombe could play a key role in their success.

Also in the East Region, BYU vs. VCU figures to be a pivotal 6 vs. 11 matchup. The Cougars won nine of their final 10 games entering the NCAA Tournament, with their lone loss coming against Houston in the Big 12 Tournament. They racked up 14 conference wins under head coach Kevin Young, who is in his first season as a Division I head coach after spending the previous three years as an NBA assistant with the Phoenix Suns. They are matching up against a VCU team that earned an automatic bid with a win in the Atlantic 10 Tournament. The Rams are in the Big Dance for the second time in the last three years, and they have won 18 of their last 20 games.

The third matchup to watch in the East Region features No. 3 seed Wisconsin vs. No. 14 seed Montana. Wisconsin came up short against Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament title game on Sunday after losing three of its final five games in the regular season. The Badgers are led by one of the top scorers in college basketball, as senior guard John Tonje is averaging 19.5 points per game. He is going up against a Montana squad that won the Big Sky Tournament. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 NCAA bracket predictions

