No conference had more teams in last year's March Madness bracket than the Big 12 with eight. However, none of them advanced to the Elite Eight after the conference dealt with several major NCAA Tournament upsets. The Big 12 enters 2025 March Madness with more depth than last year, having added four former Pac-12 programs, including powerhouse Arizona, which joined holdover contenders like Kansas, Houston and Iowa State. Can any Big 12 program make it past the Sweet 16 in the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket and make fans forget about last year?

The Jayhawks were ranked No. 1 for the first month of the season, only to fall out of the poll entirely, and enters the 2025 NCAA bracket as a 7-seed. Meanwhile, 1-seed Houston has made the Sweet 16 in the last five NCAA Tournament brackets, but its run has often stopped there. Could a lower-seeded Big 12 school like No. 9 Baylor bust March Madness 2025 brackets with a deep run?

One South Region surprise the model has identified: the First Four winner of North Carolina vs. San Diego State will knock off No. 6 Ole Miss in the first round. UNC and SDST are both 11 seeds who were among the Last Four in, but they'll get to face a Rebels teams which faltered down the stretch. Ole Miss went just 3-5 over its last eight games, with a defense that allowed 82 ppg over that stretch, compared to 68 ppg over its first 25 games. San Diego State has a win over No. 1 Houston's elite defense, while UNC averages over 80 points per game, so either team could find ways to exploit the Rebels' defense and prevail.

Another South Region surprise the model has identified: Creighton beats Louisville in the all-important 8-9 matchup. The 9-seed Bluejays have one of the most accomplished players in NCAA history in Ryan Kalkbrenner. He joined Patrick Ewing as the only players in Big East history to win four conference Defensive Player of the Year awards, and he also averages nearly 20 points a night. As for the Cardinals, their record is propped up by the weakness of the ACC as Louisville went just 2-4 versus teams from power conferences outside the ACC. See which other 2025 March Madness matchups to target here.

