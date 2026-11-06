Teams trending in opposite directions clash when the Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Friday night. Nebraska is coming off a 17-10 loss to Washington on Saturday, while Illinois defeated Maryland 20-17. The Cornhuskers (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten), who have lost three in a row, are 1-1 on the road this season. The Fighting Illini (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten), who have won three in a row, are 3-2 on their home field in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. The Cornhuskers are 4-point favorites, with the over/under at 50.5 in the latest Nebraska vs. Illinois odds. Nebraska is -188 on the money line to win. Before making any Illinois vs. Nebraska picks, check out the Nebraska vs. Illinois predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Nebraska vs. Illinois odds

Nebraska vs. Illinois spread Nebraska -4 Nebraska vs. Illinois over/under 50.5 points Nebraska vs. Illinois money line Nebraska -188, Illinois +160 Nebraska vs. Illinois picks See picks at SportsLine Nebraska vs. Illinois streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Nebraska vs. Illinois predictions

After simulating Nebraska vs. Illinois 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 50.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in four of the last seven head-to-head meetings. It is 5-3 in the past eight Illinois matchups. The Cornhuskers are tied for fifth in scoring in the Big Ten at 32.4 points per game, while Illinois is tied for ninth at 29.0.

The model projects that Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea will throw for more than 200 yards and a touchdown, as well as rush for nearly 30 yards and a score. He has thrown for 1,825 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season. Illinois quarterback Katin Houser is expected to throw for nearly 220 yards and a score. Houser has thrown for 1,663 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.

The computer is calling for 53 combined points as the Over is the value side 54% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Nebraska vs. Illinois picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Illinois, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 80-77 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 on a 80-77 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites.