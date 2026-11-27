College football Rivalry Week continues when No. 13 Iowa hosts No. 25 Nebraska on Friday afternoon with the Heroes Trophy on the line. The Hawkeyes are riding a four-game winning streak this season and have won 10 of the last 11 meetings between these teams. Iowa is a 4.5-point home favorite in the Iowa vs. Nebraska odds, and the over/under is 39.5 for this noon ET kickoff. Bet on Nebraska vs. Iowa at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Iowa vs. Nebraska odds and Nebraska vs. Iowa spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this matchup. We'll also share our best bets from SportsLine's proven computer model. Anybody following SportsLine's picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Iowa vs. Nebraska betting odds (via DraftKings)

Iowa vs. Nebraska money line: Iowa -205, Nebraska +170 Iowa vs. Nebraska over/under: 39.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Iowa vs. Nebraska spread: Iowa -4.5

Iowa vs. Nebraska betting preview

The Hawkeyes have rattled off four straight wins since their 3-point loss at Minnesota in October, and they lead the country in scoring defense (12.2 ppg). They have never led the FBS in scoring defense, but they finished second in 2022.

Nebraska is bowl eligible for the third season in a row, which is the first time the program has achieved that feat since a run of nine straight years from 2008-16. However, head coach Matt Rhule is 3-26 against ranked teams in his career, including a 1-10 mark with Nebraska. The Cornhuskers lead the FBS in third down defense this season and are coming off a 31-28 win over then-No. 14 Ohio State to give Rhule his first win over a ranked team as Nebraska's coach.

The Hawkeyes have won three straight games and 10 of the last 11 between these teams, but Nebraska still holds a 30-23-3 advantage in the all-time series. Iowa is a 4.5-point favorite in the Iowa vs. Nebraska odds this year, while the over/under is 39.5. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Iowa vs. Nebraska picks, prediction

Iowa -4.5 vs. Nebraska

Iowa's defense has been the best in the nation this season, allowing 17 points or fewer in five straight games. It is allowing just 9.4 points per game during that stretch, and quarterback Hank Brown is 8-1 as the start this season. Running back L.J. Phillips Jr. is the first Iowa player with 120-plus rushing yards in three straight games since Kaleb Johnson in 2024. Given Rhule's struggles against ranked opponents, the SportsLine Projection Model is calling for Iowa to earn a 26-18 victory over Nebraska, helping the Hawkeyes cover the spread in 57% of simulations.