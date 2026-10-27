The Boston Celtics will look to keep the Brooklyn Nets winless on the young season when they meet on Tuesday night in an NBA Atlantic Division matchup. Brooklyn is coming off a 136-109 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, while Boston downed Chicago 134-99 on Monday. The Nets (0-3), who finished fifth in the division a year ago at 20-62, are 0-1 on the road this season. The Celtics (2-1), who won the Atlantic with a 56-26 record in 2025-26, are 2-0 on their home court. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Celtics odds, while the over/under is 222.5. Before making any Nets vs. Celtics picks, check out the Nets vs. Celtics predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-10 (72%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Nets vs. Celtics 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -12.5 Nets vs. Celtics over/under: 222.5 points Nets vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -625, Nets +460 Nets vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine Nets vs. Celtics streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Celtics vs. Nets predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Nets vs. Celtics, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (222.5) on the best betting apps. The teams met four times last year and twice went lower than this number and twice went higher. One of the games that was higher, however, went into double-overtime.

This season, the Nets are led by forward Julius Randle. In three games, he is averaging 22 points, seven rebounds and 6.3 assists in 32.3 minutes of action. The Celtics, meanwhile, have been paced by forward Jayson Tatum. He is averaging 24 points, 6.7 rebounds, eight assists and 1.3 steals in 34 minutes.

The model is projecting 219 combined points as the Under hits 57% of the time. See the Nets vs. Celtics spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Nets vs. Celtics picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Nets vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nets vs. Celtics line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.



