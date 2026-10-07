New Mexico State dropped road games at Florida State and Hawaii before righting the ship with a pair of wins, most recently throttling Western Kentucky 34-13 last week behind junior quarterback Trey Hedden. Now the Aggies (2-3) head to Miami looking to build on that momentum in Conference USA play. FIU enters the week at 2-2 after bouncing back from an early 0-2 start with back-to-back home wins. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami. FIU is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest New Mexico State vs. FIU odds, while the over/under is 45.5 points. FIU is at -240 on the money line (risk $240 to win $100). The Under is a combined 6-3 for the teams this season. Before making any New Mexico State vs. FIU picks, check out the FIU vs. New Mexico State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New Mexico State vs. FIU State odds

New Mexico State vs. FIU spread FIU -6.5 New Mexico State vs. FIU over/under 45.5 points New Mexico State vs. FIU money line FIU -245, Kennesaw State +205 New Mexico State vs. FIU picks See picks at SportsLine New Mexico State vs. FIU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top New Mexico State vs. FIU predictions

After simulating New Mexico State vs. FIU 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 45.5 points at betting apps. FIU has been inconsistent on offense all season, scoring just nine points against South Florida in its opener and 10 points at Florida Atlantic in Week 3, and the Panthers have yet to top 33 points in any game this year. New Mexico State has also kept things controlled in several of its outings, and the model projects both defenses to limit scoring in this Wednesday night matchup. New Mexico State's last game went under the total and three of the Aggies' five games this season have gone Under the total.

Junior quarterback JJ Kohl has thrown for over 250 yards in three of his four starts for FIU this season but has struggled to produce consistent points. Junior quarterback Trey Hedden directs the New Mexico State offense and led the Aggies to a dominant 34-13 victory over Western Kentucky last week. SportsLine's model is projecting 42 points in this one, making the Under the value 63% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make New Mexico State vs. FIU picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread has all of the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins New Mexico State vs. FIU, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 40-35 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.