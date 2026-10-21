New Mexico State makes the trip to Huntsville for a Conference USA showdown with Sam Houston in a Wednesday night matchup. The Aggies (2-4) have shown flashes of offensive potential under quarterback Trey Hedden, but a difficult schedule has them looking to build momentum in the back half of the C-USA slate. Sam Houston (1-4) has dropped four in a row and is in need of a win in front of its home crowd at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. New Mexico State is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston odds, with the over/under at 45.5 points. Before making any New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston picks, check out the New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston odds

New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston spread New Mexico State -2.5 New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston over/under 45.5 points New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston money line New Mexico State -135, Sam Houston +120 New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston picks See picks at SportsLine New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston predictions

After simulating New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 45.5 points at betting apps. The model projects a high-scoring Conference USA contest with both offenses generating significant production, pushing the combined total well past a relatively low line. The current total of 45.5 is among the lower over/unders in C-USA play this season, and the model projects the kind of back-and-forth offensive game that tends to clear this range with ease.

The model is projecting 47 combined points, as the Over hits 56% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 59-49 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.