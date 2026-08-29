The Florida State Seminoles pulled off an upset in Week 1 of the 2025 season against Alabama, but they're hoping they won't be on the other side of a surprising result when they host New Mexico State in Week 0 of the 2026 college football season. The Seminoles won 13 games in head coach Mike Norvell's fourth season, but they've won just seven games over his last two campaigns. This is likely his make-or-break season in Tallahassee, and he'll try to have his group put together a resounding victory on Saturday night. Kickoff from Doak Campbell Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. Use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets after spending $5+:

Florida State is a 31.5-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total sits at 53.5. If you're looking to bet on college football, you should see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about New Mexico State vs. Florida State on Saturday. The model is on a 31-19 run on top-rated college football money-line picks since the 2024 season. It has also been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code to get $1,500 in bonus bets here:

New Mexico State vs. Florida State betting odds

New Mexico St. vs. Florida State money line: NMSU +3000, FSU -10000 New Mexico St. vs. Florida State over/under: 53.5 (Over -112, Under -108) New Mexico St. vs. Florida State spread: FSU -31.5

New Mexico State vs. Florida State betting preview

The Aggies won three games is Sanchez's first season and four in his second, so there's some momentum for this Conference USA program. Transfer quarterback Trey Hedden comes in after two solid seasons at Furman, though he will need to cut down on turnovers for this offense to click. TK King is the top pass-catching option, but Brodie Malone-Bradford and TJ Pride did see meaningful snaps a year ago and should be viable contributors. The biggest question mark will be New Mexico State's defense, which brings back plenty of experience but also inconsistency. The Aggies allowed 14 points or fewer in three games last year but also gave up 30+ points in seven.

Florida State's win over Alabama in Week 1 a year ago looked like a sign of the program returning to prominence. Norvell had followed up two double-digit win campaigns with a 2-10 season, so that victory was a massive jolt for the Seminoles. They were 3-0 entering the game against Virginia, which was the start of a four-game losing streak. All those losses were by one possession. The Seminoles finished with just five wins, and they lost to all their big rivals. Norvell is on the hottest seat entering 2026, and he's put his hopes in transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels. The former Stanford quarterback will have an experienced supporting cast, as former Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner headlines the backfield. Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy return as Florida State's top two receivers. There's a lot of shifting on the offensive line but this could be a competent offense in a wide-open ACC after Miami. Use the latest Caesars promo code CBSDYW to double your winnings on your next 10 bets after betting $1+ on 2026 college football action:

New Mexico State vs. Florida State picks, prediction

New Mexico State +31.5

Florida State has returning experience and better overall talent. The Seminoles are also at home. Everything points to this being a relatively comfortable victory for Norvell's side. But if we've learned anything about Florida State over the last two years, it's that comfort is a luxury this program has not been able to afford.

I don't think New Mexico State is going to keep this close enough to actually pull off a stunner. However, Hedden has enough talent to make the Aggies a dangerous offensive unit, and there's enough returning production from the receiver group to take advantage of what is a revamped Florida State secondary. The back end of this Seminoles defense will need some time to gel, and Hedden can make some plays in Week 0 to give the Noles fits. Florida State should win this game, but four touchdowns is too big of a spread for a program with a history of making things difficult. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets here: