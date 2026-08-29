Perhaps no program is under more pressure to deliver a signature season than Florida State, and head coach Mike Norvell's squad will get an early opportunity to showcase its potential when it hosts the New Mexico State Aggies in Week 0 of the 2026 college football season. The Seminoles have plenty of unknowns entering the campaign, while the Aggies look to take another step forward under head coach Tony Sanchez. Use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets after spending $5+:

Florida State is a 31.5-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total sits at 52.5. The Seminoles are -10000 on the money line, while the Aggies are +3000 to spring the Week 0 upset. If you're looking to bet on college football in Week 0, be sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say about this matchup before exploring the best betting apps for sportsbook promos. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code to get $1,500 in bonus bets here:

New Mexico State vs. Florida State betting odds

New Mexico St. vs. Florida State money line: NMSU +3000, FSU -10000 New Mexico St. vs. Florida State over/under: 52.5 (Over -110, Under -110) New Mexico St. vs. Florida State spread: FSU -31.5

New Mexico State vs. Florida State betting preview

The Aggies won three games is Sanchez's first season and four in his second, so there's some momentum for this Conference USA program. Transfer quarterback Trey Hedden comes in after two solid seasons at Furman, though he will need to cut down on turnovers for this offense to click. TK King is the top pass-catching option, but Brodie Malone-Bradford and TJ Pride did see meaningful snaps a year ago and should be viable contributors. The biggest question mark will be New Mexico State's defense, which brings back plenty of experience but also inconsistency. The Aggies allowed 14 points or fewer in three games last year but also gave up 30+ points in seven.

Florida State's win over Alabama in Week 1 a year ago looked like a sign of the program returning to prominence. Norvell had followed up two double-digit win campaigns with a 2-10 season, so that victory was a massive jolt for the Seminoles. They were 3-0 entering the game against Virginia, which was the start of a four-game losing streak. All those losses were by one possession. The Seminoles finished with just five wins, and they lost to all their big rivals. Norvell is on the hottest seat entering 2026, and he's put his hopes in transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels. The former Stanford quarterback will have an experienced supporting cast, as former Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner headlines the backfield. Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy return as Florida State's top two receivers. There's a lot of shifting on the offensive line but this could be a competent offense in a wide-open ACC after Miami. Use the latest Caesars promo code CBSDYW to double your winnings on your next 10 bets after betting $1+ on 2026 college football action:

New Mexico State vs. Florida State picks, prediction

New Mexico State +31.5

Florida State has returning experience and better overall talent. The Seminoles are also at home. Everything points to this being a relatively comfortable victory for Norvell's side. But if we've learned anything about Florida State over the last two years, it's that comfort is a luxury this program has not been able to afford.

I don't think New Mexico State is going to keep this close enough to actually pull off a stunner. However, Hedden has enough talent to make the Aggies a dangerous offensive unit, and there's enough returning production from the receiver group to take advantage of what is a revamped Florida State secondary. The back end of this Seminoles defense will need some time to gel, and Hedden can make some plays in Week 0 to give the Noles fits. Florida State should win this game, but four touchdowns is too big of a spread for a program with a history of making things difficult. Use the latest BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets here: