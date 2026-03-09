The Champions League Round of 16 knockout stage begins on Tuesday, March 10 and one of the matches will see La Liga leaders Barcelona visiting Newcastle. The Magpies have had a terrible domestic campaign and sit 12th in the Premier League but they have advanced to the UCL Round of 16 after defeating Qarabag in the playoff round. Barcelona finished fifth after the group stage and advanced directly to the Round of 16.

Kickoff from St. James' Park in Newcastle is set for 4 p.m. ET and fans can catch all Champions League action live on Paramount+. Barcelona are +125 favorites (wager $100 to win $125) in the latest Newcastle vs. Barcelona odds at DraftKings Sportsbook while the hosts are +190 underdogs (wager $100 to win $190). A draw is priced at +295 and the total is 3.5 (Over -110, Under -140). You can see the SportsLine Projection Model's latest predictions for all Champions League games here, and you should also take a look at what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is locking in for his best bets in Newcastle vs. Barcelona.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook to bet on Champions League games and get $200 in bonus bets after wagering $5+:

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 record (+25.93 units) on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could have seen huge returns at sportsbooks and on betting apps.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Newcastle vs. Barcelona on Tuesday in UCL action.

Newcastle vs. Barcelona best bets

Both teams to score and Over 2.5 goals (-140): 1 unit

Barcelona Over 1.5 team total (-125): 1 unit

Lamine Yamal to score or assist (-125): 1 unit

Goals expected at St. James' Park

We have a beautiful tie here for those of us that are fans of goals and high-scoring affairs. On one end, we have Barcelona. Barcelona are currently one of the most attack-heavy units in European football, with players like Lamine Yamal, Raphina, Robert Lewandowski, and more terrorizing every defense they play against. This side put up a massive 22 goals over their eight UCL group stage matches, but have also conceded now in 11 UCL matches in a row. Newcastle know that at home is when they need to strike in this tie. The hosts put up an impressive 17 goals in their group stage matches and while they're struggling right now in EPL play, this park is going to be shaking from the support of their fans, and I'm expecting the goals to flow.

Bet on Newcastle vs. Barcelona at FanDuel, where new users can get $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days:

Barcelona are in better form

It's always tricky betting on UCL matches like this because these are two-legged matchups. Newcastle will playing the first leg at home and they'll travel to play the second leg in Spain. Some teams will prioritize defense when playing on the road, playing for a low-scoring draw, and then show up at home. Barcelona are not one of those teams.

Their offense has been devastating with 72 goals over their 27 La Liga matches, and the team is looking to pick up possibly a double winning UCL and La Liga this season. Newcastle, who are usually in talks for finishing top five, are 12th on the EPL table, and have lost three of their last five matches. The timing of this match is awful for a Newcastle team struggling to find their footing. I expect goals, and Barcelona to leave St. James' Park with a goal lead.