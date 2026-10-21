We've reached Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season, and if the first six weeks have taught us anything, it's to expect the unexpected. There are some massive games in store on Sunday this week, including an AFC North tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens as well as the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders facing off with each side trying to get back in the win column. These games are among many NFL betting options available this weekend, and we're going to be looking at the best Over/Under betting picks at the best sports betting apps for these games and one more notable matchup. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on the NFL Week 7 slate with the DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

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NFL Week 7 Over/Under best bets

Bengals vs. Ravens: Over 51.5

Giants vs. Texans: Over 42.5

Rams vs. Raiders: Over 47.5

Bengals vs. Ravens: Over 51.5

The AFC North has been the best division in football this year. Want proof? The 3-2 Bengals, fresh off a Week 6 bye, are in last place. The Ravens are one of three 4-2 squads in the North so far, and they'll play host to this divisional matchup on Sunday. Baltimore's offense has been either dynamic or lackluster this year, scoring 30 or more points three times and 17 or fewer points twice. The hope is that star quarterback Lamar Jackson will be back after missing the last two weeks with an ankle injury. At 25.6 points per game, the Bengals' Joe Burrow-led offense is ninth in scoring this year, and Cincy enters this game rested after a bye week. The Bengals and Ravens are middle of the pack defensively, ranking 14th and 15th, respectively, in points allowed per game. The SportsLine model thinks this total is too low as the Over hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

Giants vs. Texans: Over 42.5

Two very interesting teams face off in Week 7 when the Texans host the Giants. Houston started the year 0-4 but has won its past two, including taking down Jacksonville on a last-second field goal in London last week. New York sits atop the NFC East despite tying and losing its last two games, and the Giants enter Week 7 at 3-2-1. The intrigue here is offensively for each squad. For the Giants, they benched Jameis Winston for J.J. McCarthy last week in a loss to New Orleans, and McCarthy threw for 243 yards and a touchdown and an interception in relief work. Head coach John Harbaugh has not yet named a Week 7 starter. As for the Texans, their offense has scored 26 or more points each of the last three weeks and got a notable addition with Marvin Harrison Jr. joining the mix at receiver last week. The model has the Over hitting roughly 70% of the time.

Rams vs. Raiders: Over 47.5

This matchup has a lot of intrigue. The Raiders are 3-3 but have dropped three straight games after a 3-0 start to the year, while the Rams, the Super Bowl favorites entering Week 1, are now 2-4. Los Angeles' first three losses came to very good teams in San Francisco (6-0), Denver (4-2) and Buffalo (5-1), but the Rams just lost to a now 2-4 Arizona team. That game was a tough one for Sean McVay's offense as Arizona won 18-16 by kicking six field goals. Can the Rams' offense get back on track in Vegas, especially with Davante Adams now out for at least six weeks? The Raiders are 26th in scoring defense this year, and the Rams are 17th. The SportsLine model has the Over cashing here as well, with that side of the total hitting 63% of the time for an 'A' grade. Make your NFL Week 7 picks with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to earn bonus bets: