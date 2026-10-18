Points were at a premium to begin Week 6 of the NFL season with Denver beating Seattle 17-14 in overtime on Thursday Night Football. Will we see more points scored on Sunday? The weekend features plenty of intriguing matchups, including an AFC West tilt between the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs clashing with the 0-5 Los Angeles Chargers. Chargers vs. Chiefs is one of many NFL betting options available for Week 6, and one of the most popular NFL bet types is Over/Under betting on total points scored. If you want to place bets on NFL totals at the best sports betting apps, you should first see our three best NFL Over/Under bets for Week 6. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on the NFL Week 6 slate with the DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

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NFL Week 6 Over/Under best bets

Steelers vs. Buccaneers: Over 38.5

Chargers vs. Chiefs: Over 41.5

Bills vs. Raiders: Over 53.5

Steelers vs. Buccaneers: Over 38.5

After a slow start to the year, the Steelers' offense has been humming of late. They've scored 24 or more points in each of their last three games, including 30 points in Week 3 and 34 in Week 5. Aaron Rodgers is playing well, as is running back Jaylen Warren. The Bucs got in the win column last week, beating the Cowboys 24-16 behind undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels at quarterback. The SportsLine model thinks this total is too low, as these teams combine for Over 38.5 points in 66% of simulations. The model projects 47 total points for Steelers vs. Buccaneers, and the total initially opened at 40.5.

Chargers vs. Chiefs: Over 41.5

These teams could not have started the year any differently. The Chiefs are a perfect 4-0 after a rough 6-11 showing last year. Patrick Mahomes is healthy, Travis Kelce looks revitalized and new running back Kenneth Walker III is giving this offense a very different look in the run game that the team has been missing for years now. The Chargers, on the other hand, look lost, especially offensively. While Kansas City is fifth in scoring at 29.5 points per game, Los Angeles is 30th at 16.8. The SportsLine model is big on the Over here, with these teams scoring Over 41.5 points in 61% of simulations. The model projects 48 total points scored here.

Bills vs. Raiders: Over 53.5

The Bills are tied with Detroit for the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL this year after dropping 37 points on the Rams on Monday Night Football last week, and we've got a prime recipe for points on Sunday against the Raiders. Josh Allen has been on fire to begin 2026, and he and the Bills get a Raiders squad that is also top 10 in scoring and is coming off two straight losses, most recently allowing 45 points to the Patriots on Sunday. The Bills' offense is far more dangerous than New England's, and these defenses are rough so far. Buffalo is 28th in scoring defense and Vegas is 23rd. This total is high, but the model has the Over clearing in 56% of simulations. The model projects 58 total points. Make your NFL Week 6 picks with the FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets when you wager $5 every day for five days: