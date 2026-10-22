Perhaps the most surprising development of the 2026 NFL season thus far is the downfall of the Los Angeles Chargers, who were expected to contend for the AFC West title behind new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and what had been a sturdy defense.

Instead, a 24-16 Week 1 home upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals as the biggest NFL betting favorite on the board (8.5 to 9.5 points, depending on the outlet) served as an unfortunate sign of things to come. (And it was an early wrecking ball for Survivor Pool participants who put their faith in the Chargers). It was initially seen as a potential outlier and product of the weekly unpredictability of the NFL. Get a $55 bonus after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Chargers proceeded to drop another home game to the Raiders as touchdown favorites, by an identical 26-14 score, and their season began to unravel. The problems have been a groundswell of offensive ineptitude, aided by injuries to their offensive line and playmakers, and an uneven defense.

Fast forward a month, and the Chargers sit at 0-6 and are one of two remaining winless NFL teams. The other, the Miami Dolphins, come as no surprise as finalists in the futility sweepstakes. The AFC East club declared its hand as a full rebuild when it traded away receiver Jaylen Waddle and bid farewell to veterans such as salary cap-wrecking QB Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Tyreek Hill, along with former head coach McDaniel.

The Dolphins loaded up on draft capital and anchored their rebuild around offensive line prospect and first-round pick Kadyn Proctor, and second-round pick Jacob Rodriguez, The linebacker from Texas Tech has emerged among the favorites in the Defensive Rookie of the Year odds. New coach Jeff Hafley, a former Packers assistant, brought in former Green Bay backup QB Malik Willis as a hybrid bridge/potential permanent answer at the position.

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Miami was a co-favorite along with Arizona at betting outlets, with odds of around +400, to emerge with the fewest regular-season NFL victories, and the Dolphins are coming through for their supporters in this market. But will they be upended by the Chargers, who were the second favorite at (+190) behind the Chiefs (+160) to win the AFC West.

On the bright side for the Chargers, they stand zero chance of losing in Week 7 as they are on their bye, while the Dolphins are 4.5-point underdogs as they visit the AFC East rival Jets.

Odds to be the last winless NFL team

Chargers -170

Dolphins +140

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and subject to change

Week 7

As 4.5-point favorites (down from an opener of -5.5 in most markets), the Jets (2-4) carries an implied win percentage of about 69.2% into the matchup with the Dolphins. Miami is getting some respect in the betting market because, despite an anemic offense, the defense has been respectable. And that offense, which is tied with Tennessee for the league's worst scoring unit at 14 points per game and lost star RB De'Von Achane, is slowly finding ways to become at least marginally efficient. The Dolphins have pushed the Vikings (5-0) and Bengals in one-score contests their past two games.

The Jets are a major factor in the race for the last winless team. They're a wild card because they have shown signs of vast improvement and three of their four losses have come by one score. Coming off a respectable 26-19 road loss to the Patriots, it's not difficult to envision a potential letdown spot that could be exploited if a determined Miami club takes another step in its progression.

The Chargers, as mentioned above, are licking their wounds and looking for solutions during their bye week.

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Upcoming schedules for winless teams

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers face an absolute gauntlet coming out of their bye week, as they travel to face an equally desperate Rams club that was the runaway preseason Super Bowl favorite (+500) but heads into Week 7 with a 2-4 mark. The Chargers will likely be double-digit underdogs in that contest. That will be followed by a Week 9 visit from the red-hot Texans, who are likely to be favored in the 5.5- to 6.5-point range. They rate to be potentially double-digit underdogs again in a Week 11 visit to the Ravens, followed by a Week 12 home date against the Jets.

Coincidentally, should both teams keep up their losing ways long term, they have a Week 16 meeting in Los Angeles that could be the determining factor in the last winless team market.

Miami Dolphins

The Chargers are favored to be the last winless team standing essentially because the Dolphins have a couple of easier projected outs on their immediate schedule. They could end this two-team sprint for infamy with a win over the Jets in Week 7, a result that wouldn't necessarily come as a shock considering the wealth of much bigger point-spread upsets this season.

Following home dates against the Patriots and Lions, in which they rate to be touchdown-plus underdogs, the Dolphins have another potentially winnable game when they visit the dreadful Colts in Week 10. Indianapolis just lost at home 26-20 to the previously winless Titans, and there is speculation that a couple of more losses could send the Colts into midseason rebuilding mode. A Week 11 visit to the Bills will be followed by a home date with the Jets that, should the Dolphis still find themselves winless, rates as another potential breakthrough spot.

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Last winless team best bet: Dolphins +140

Although we could look foolish on this as early as this weekend, we are going against the grain and taking the Chargers to get their first win of the season before the Dolphins can accomplish this feat. In short, we're relying on the principle that when most factors rate out as equal, we're taking the plus-money side with the underdog with what we believe is the better team.

It's hasn't looked that way, but it's indisputable that the Chargers have the superior and more experienced NFL talent. The bye allows injured receivers Ladd McConkey and Tre Harris to rehab and possibly return in Week 8. Injured offensive lineman Joe Alt, who is a huge key to their offense functioning, has already returned to practice. On the defensive side, linebacker Bud Dupree and safety Derwin James are also expected to return soon.

Keep in mind how quickly things change in the NFL. While coach Jim Harbaugh has told the media that McDaniel's job isn't in immediate jeopardy, it stands to reason there will be mandated changes. That could include Harbaugh snatching the playcalling duties from McDaniel, or at least a fundamental shift in approach.

If the Jets can get past the Dolphins this weekend, we think the Chargers have sneaky upside in their Week 9 home date against the Texans, and we'd like their chances to beat the Jets at home in Week 11. That could be the deciding game should the Dolphins miss their windows against the Jets and Colts.