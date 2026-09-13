The NFL is back, and moving forward that means there are going to be countless NFL betting opportunities every week through the winter. That includes Over/Under betting, which you might also hear referred to as betting on the total. You can bet on Overs or Unders for any of the 13 Sunday NFL Week 1 games on the best betting apps.

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With 13 games on tap for Sunday, we're going to look at the best NFL Over/Under picks based on the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times before sharing its best bets, including on the Over/Under, for every game. The model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. We're going to look at the model's top Over/Under picks for Week 1, with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Week 1 Over/Under best bets

Saints vs. Lions: Over 49.5

Buccaneers vs. Bengals: Over 50.5

Jets vs. Titans: Over 39.5

Saints vs. Lions: Over 49.5

The Lions enter 2026 aiming to rebound after a disappointing 9-8 season, but there's a strong case to be made that Detroit got a hair unlucky in the wins department a year ago. The Saints, on the other hand, are coming of a 6-11 season, but they're viewed by many as a strong contender to win an NFC South division that sent the 8-9 Panthers to the postseason a year ago. New Orleans was 16th in scoring defense last year while Detroit was 22nd, and the Lions were fifth in points scored to the Saints' 28th. But the Saints ended 2025 on a high note, averaging nearly 25 points per game over their final five games. They feel good about Tyler Shough as a full-time starter, and the Lions love their offensive cornerstones in Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and more. The Over hits in more than 60% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

Buccaneers vs. Bengals Over 50.5

This is a matchup of teams that have proven offenses but are trying to take a step forward as a team in 2026. Cincinnati dealt with more injuries to Joe Burrow last year, which resulted in a 6-11 record. The Bucs finished 8-9 after starting the season 6-2 with wins over the likes of the Seahawks, 49ers and Texans. Cincinnati finished 12th in scoring last year while Tampa Bay was 18th. Neither defense stood out, either, with the Bucs 20th in points allowed and the Bengals 30th. The Buccaneers will need offensive weapons to step up with Mike Evans now in San Francisco, so there's more pressure on Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, Cade Otton and Jalen McMillan to emerge for Baker Mayfield. We know the Bengals' offense of Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown is dynamic, but the key is keeping Burrow healthy. There's also a lot of pressure on the defense to improve, and the Bengals did a lot of work this offseason to overhaul that side of the ball. The Over hits in the majority of the SportsLine model's simulations.

Jets vs. Titans: Over 39.5

I know what you're thinking: "Really? The Over on these offenses?" But hear me out. First, we saw this exact situation play out between the Jets and Steelers last year in Week 1, as that was the lowest total of the week yet those teams combined for 66 points. Second, you also need to remember that these defenses both need a lot of work. New York stunningly didn't record a single interception last year while ranking 31st in points allowed, and the Titans have an entirely new coaching staff and were 28th in scoring defense in 2025. Both offenses have big question marks, but there's also upside. Geno Smith should be an upgrade over New York's QB situation from last year, and Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson and rookies Omar Wilson and Kenyon Sadiq give the offense some intriguing weapons. Cam Ward, last year's No. 1 pick, was taken first overall for a reason by Tennessee, and Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears and new receivers Wan'Dale Robinson and rookie Carnell Tate should help the passing game. It's a low total for a reason, but the SportsLine model is big on the Over, which hits in nearly 80% of simulations.