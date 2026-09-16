If Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season is any indication, we're in for a doozy of a campaign. There were countless thrilling games across the first week of the season, and there are even more NFL betting opportunities in store for Week 2 with some high-profile matchups on tap. We saw a ton of scoring in Week 1, so what does that mean for Week 2 Over/Under betting at the best betting apps?

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Before a 14-game slate on Sunday, we're going to break down our three best NFL Over/Under picks for Week 2 with the help of the SportsLine Projection Model and using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times before sharing its best bets, including on the Over/Under, for every game. The SportsLine Projection Model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

NFL Week 2 Over/Under best bets

Browns vs. Buccaneers: Over 40.5

Packers vs. Jets: Over 44.5

Commanders vs. Cowboys: Over 50.5

Browns vs. Buccaneers: Over 40.5

The Browns and Bucs are each trying to recover from disappointing Week 1 performances. The Browns were dominated in a 34-10 showing against Jacksonville, while the Bucs fell 33-27 to Cincinnati. Tampa Bay nearly pulled off the comeback, but ultimately three Baker Mayfield lost fumbles were too much to overcome. The Browns had next to nothing working on offense against the Jaguars, with Deshaun Watson finding rookie Denzel Boston in the fourth quarter for Cleveland's lone score. This is a pretty low total, likely due to the Browns' presence in this game, but Over 40.5 hits in more than 60% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations.

Packers vs. Jets: Over 44.5

The Jets are the team feeling good entering this matchup, which is a tad surprising, as they kicked off 2026 with a 23-10 win over Tennessee. The Packers, on the other hand, had yet another late-game collapse, giving up 22 unanswered points to the Carson Wentz-led Vikings in a 39-22 loss. Green Bay's offense had no issue moving the ball, with Jordan Love tallying 387 yards and a pair of scores, but the Packers lost two fumbles and had no running game with Josh Jacobs on the Commissioner's Exempt List. Geno Smith played a clean game in his return to the Jets, completing 19 of 24 passes for 215 yards. Breece Hall rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown and rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq also ran for a score. The SportsLine Projection Model has Over 44.5 hitting in more than 60% of its simulations.

Jets vs. Titans: Over 50.5

These NFC rivals are each off to 0-1 starts after losing divisional matchups in Week 1. The Commanders made things interesting late against the Eagles but ultimately fell 24-22 with Jayden Daniels completing barely 50% of his passes. The Cowboys' defense couldn't get off the field in their Week 1 matchup with the Giants, who prevailed 28-20 on Sunday Night Football. Dak Prescott had two touchdown passes but just 175 passing yards in the loss. Both quarterbacks should be excited about this matchup as neither defense projects to be very good in 2026. This is one of the highest totals of the week, and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think it's high enough. Over 50.5 hits in 66% of its simulations.

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