NFL betting projected to reach $35 billion in 2024-25 season

As we enter the seventh football season with widespread legalized sports betting, bettors in 38 U.S. states can now legally wager on the NFL. And that means that Americans are predicted to wager more money on the NFL than ever before.

The American Gaming Association (AGA) released its first-ever estimate for total legal wagering on the NFL season, projecting that American adults will bet more than $35 billion throughout the 2024 NFL season at legal sportsbooks.

That represents roughly a 30% increase over the estimated amount wagered on the NFL last season ($26.7 billion). The estimate was based on data from states (such as Colorado) that break out the total amount wagered by sport and break down differences between college and pro football.

Three states – Maine, North Carolina and Vermont – have all launched new legal markets since last year’s football season kicked off, and all of them feature online betting. The vast majority of wagers (more than 90% in some states) in states with online wagering has come from online betting, not through retail books.

AGA President and CEO Bill Miller said in a statement:

“With the excitement of another NFL season upon us, Americans are placing their bets with the confidence that the legal sports betting market is prioritizing consumer protection and responsibility. As the season unfolds, the AGA and our members remain dedicated to working with leagues, regulators and other stakeholders to ensure fans have the knowledge and tools to keep sports betting a safe, fun part of the gameday experience.”

The NFL remains king, and more money is wagered on the NFL than any other league. The NFL also attracts six-figure wages (and sometimes seven-figure wagers) on a regular basis throughout the season.

