NFL betting promos: Best bonuses for Sunday games of Week 4

Several new-user promos are available at U.S. sportsbooks for Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season, which features some key divisional matchups.

Any given NFL season is always full of surprises, often catching even top U.S. sportsbooks off-guard.

As you get set to take in what should be an exciting slate of Week 4 NFL action, we are here with some of the top sportsbook promotions that you can claim today.

While it’s not a shock that Kansas City and Buffalo are among the ranks of the unbeaten at 3-0, the following quarterbacks also carry a 3-0 record into Week 4: Justin Fields, Geno Smith and Sam Darnold.

On the flip side, defending NFC champ San Francisco, last year’s AFC No. 1 seed Baltimore, and reigning NFC East champ Dallas are all 1-2.

Minnesota Vikings (3-0) vs. Green Bay Packers (2-1): Packers QB Jordan Love is expected to return for this game, which should go a long way in who will eventually win the NFC North. Minnesota is playing well on both sides of the ball, but the Packers have seven interceptions already this season.

Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1): The Eagles did everything they could do give their game at New Orleans away but still came away with a win in the final minute. The Bucs are coming off a disastrous loss to Denver in a classic trap game. The Bucs easily beat Philly in the first round of last year’s playoffs.

Cincinnati Bengals (0-3) vs. Carolina Panthers (1-2): A horrible start for Cincinnati could get even worse as they line up against former Bengals QB Andy Dalton, who made the Panthers quickly forget about Bryce Young in a dismantling of the Raiders.

Washington Commanders (2-1) vs. Arizona Cardinals (1-2): Under rookie Jayden Daniels, the Commanders haven’t punted in their last two games – both wins. Can he keep things going in the desert?

Buffalo Bills (2-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (1-2): This is Buffalo’s third straight prime-time game. In the last two, they demolished Miami and Jacksonville. The Ravens came away with a shaky win at Dallas, but a win’s a win.

For Week 4 NFL betting, top sportsbooks have new-user promos available if you want to bet on any of the games. Here is the latest roundup:

SPORTSBOOK WELCOME OFFER FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets BetMGM Up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first bet Caesars Get up to $1,000 back as a bonus bet if you lose your first wager Fanatics 10 days of bonus bets after first wager, up to $1,000

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 4

FanDuel features a bet-and-get promo for new users, and no promo code is required. After signing up on the platform for the first time and making a deposit of at least $5, once you make your first bet, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets to use over the next week.

The bonus will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your first bet becoming official. You can use the FanDuel $200 bonus either all at once or in any denomination that you wish. Just be aware that the bonus cash expires seven days after you receive it, and you only get to keep the winnings from any bonus bet placed.

BetMGM promo code for NFL Week 4

At BetMGM, new users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager on the platform is a loss. To claim this offer as a first-time user, enter our promo code CBSSPORTS and deposit at least $10.

Once you do that, you’ll automatically claim the BetMGM promo code that will refund your bet in the form of bonus cash in an equal amount as your stake, up to $1,500. Whether you have to use the amount of the bonus bet all at once or in a few equal denominations is determined by the amount of your initial stake. A $20 bet that’s a loss will earn you a $20 bonus bet. But one over $100 is broken up into three equal parts.

Caesars promo code for NFL Week 4

Using promo code CBS1000 when signing up for the first time at Caesars Sportsbook will give you access to betting insurance that’s similar to BetMGM’s new-user promo. There’s no minimum deposit required at Caesars, but one difference is that if you lose your initial wager, that amount will be credited back to you (up to $1,000) as one bonus bet.

Caesars Sportsbook promo is more like a second chance, where you can risk the same amount on a second bet. But remember, when using a bonus bet, you only get to keep the winnings. You also have 14 days to use the bonus bet at Caesars.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 4

Fanatics is operating a sportsbook for its first full football season after acquiring PointsBet in 2023. In Week 4, you can grab a new-user bonus that gives you access to 10 days’ worth of bonus bets, and no promo code is required to claim the offer.

After registering and making a deposit, opt-in for each of the first 10 days you’re a member to claim a bet-and-get bonus bet. You’ll be credited with a bonus bet equal to the amount of your first wager of each day, up to $100. So if you bet $100 each day, you can get $1,000 worth of bonus bets.

There are a couple of things to remember. First, qualifying bet has to have odds of -200 or longer. Second, each bonus bet expires seven days after you receive it, so make sure you’re using them in order so you don’t lose any of them.

