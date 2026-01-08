What are the best NFL betting sites? Football is the most popular sport to bet on in the U.S., and this guide explains how to bet on NFL Wild Card odds, other NFL playoffs odds and the different markets available to bettors, plus tips for football betting.

Best NFL betting sites

With a wide variety of betting markets to choose from and both team and player wagers available, the NFL provides opportunities for many prospective bettors.

How to bet on NFL games

When users visit the "NFL" section of a sportsbook, the first bets they'll encounter are spread, money line and total for the upcoming NFL games.

Point spread

The spread is the most standard and popular NFL bet to make. In most NFL games, there is a favorite and an underdog. The favorite will be "favored" to win by a certain number of points, indicated by a "-" sign and a number. The underdog will be "given" a certain number of points, indicated by a "+" sign and a number. For example, when the Jaguars hosted the Panthers in Week 1 of the 2025 season, Jacksonville was projected to be favored by three points. The spread looked like JAC -3 and CAR +3.

If you placed a spread bet on the Jaguars with this example, they would need to win by at least three points to cover the spread, and for you to win your bet. If you bet on the Panthers, they would need to either win outright or come within two points of winning for you to win your bet.

The odds on a point spread are close to "even" on both sides. The spread "gives" the underdog as many points as the sportsbooks believe makes it an even contest. You'll generally see spread odds of -110, but it's not uncommon to find -105, -115, or -120, or even higher.

Money line

The money line is a much simpler bet than the spread. You're just betting on who will win the game outright. Money line odds vary significantly more than spread odds. In a game featuring evenly matched teams, you may see odds very close to even. For example, in Super Bowl 59, the Chiefs were slight favorites with money line odds of -120, and the underdog Eagles had money line odds of +100.

On the other hand, when the Browns faced the Ravens in the last week of the 2024 season (a game the Ravens needed for playoff seeding while the Browns were already out of playoff contention), the Browns were +1350 on the money line in some NFL betting apps while the Ravens were -2800. In the Ravens-Browns game, a $100 bet on the Browns would have gotten you $1,350 if they had won, while you'd have needed to bet $2,800 on the Ravens just to profit $100.

Total

When you bet on the total (sometimes called the over/under), you're betting on the combined score of both teams. The winner of the game does not matter. The total will oftentimes be a half number, like 41.5. If the Titans are playing the Broncos, and the total is set at 41.5, an Over bet will win if the two teams combine for at least 42 points and an Under bet will win if they combine for 41 points or fewer.

NFL parlays

Parlays are a very popular form of sports betting in which users put together several different bets (also referred to as "legs") on one ticket to increase their potential payout. Parlays can be across several games or in a single game, popularly known as a "same-game parlay."

While parlays are extremely popular because of their large potential payouts, they can be difficult to win because every single leg of the parlay must win for the parlay to be considered a winning bet. If a bettor makes a five-leg parlay and the first four legs "hit" and the final leg does not, the payout is zero. If a bettor had made the same five bets individually, and four of them won while the fifth one lost, the first four would have been paid out. However, the winnings on four individual bets would be considerably smaller than what they would have been if they were all in a parlay.

Sample three-leg parlay

Here's an example of a parlay:

Chiefs money line

Ravens money line

Seahawks money line

Betting on all three of these teams to win comes with +584 (consensus) odds, meaning a $10 parlay would pay out $68.42 if all three teams win. Keep in mind that if even one of the three teams loses, the parlay is graded as a loss.

Sample same-game parlay

Parlays can include many types of bets, including basic bets like spreads, money lines, or totals, but also props and futures can be added to your parlay, and same-game parlays are no different. Here's an example of a same-game parlay that would have been successful in Week 17 of the 2024 season:

Chiefs money line (won 29-10)

Patrick Mahomes Over 2.5 passing touchdowns (he threw three)

Kareem Hunt anytime TD (he had one)

However, if a user added a fourth leg of Mahomes Over 0.5 interceptions, the user getting the first three legs right wouldn't have mattered; Mahomes did not throw an interception.

NFL prop betting

Prop betting is betting on certain events to happen within a game, not affected by the outcome of the game itself. Many hear "prop betting" and immediately think it refers to betting on a player's statistics, and while that is a great and popular example of a prop bet, there are many different kinds of props to bet on at top football betting sites.

Touchdown scorer

This is straightforward: Will a player score a touchdown? Touchdown scorers can be "anytime" (if a player scores at any point during the game, the wager hits), first touchdown scorer (if the player scores the first touchdown of the game, the wager hits) or the number of touchdowns scored. Odds will get longer based on specificity; it is more likely for a player to score a touchdown at any point than it is for him to score the first touchdown of the game, for example.

On the most popular sportsbooks, every relevant player will have touchdown scorer odds. Some top players, like Derrick Henry, might have "-" anytime touchdown scorer odds.

In contrast, a tight end who only gets a few targets a game and only scores a few touchdowns per season could have anytime touchdown odds of +650 or longer.

Player props

Other than touchdowns, most NFL players will have a full set of prop lines for every game they play. A wide receiver like Justin Jefferson may have props like O/U 99.5 receiving yards, O/U 9.5 receptions and longest reception O/U 49.5 yards. All of the popular skill position players in a game will have multiple prop lines where you can bet the Over or the Under.

Team props

You can also bet on team props. Some examples of team props are how many points a team will score, how many touchdowns a team will score, how many times a team will turn the ball over, and other bets of that nature

Game props

Bettors can get even more specific with game wagers, such as which team scores first, which team leads after a quarter/a half and how many lead changes a game will have. These are also popular options in parlays.

NFL futures bets

Futures betting is wagering on events to happen weeks and sometimes months in advance. These bets are a good way for bettors to pursue large payouts, and they can be either team-based bets or individual bets.

Team-based future bets

Team-based futures can involve several categories, including Super Bowl, conference winner, division winner and team win totals. These bets can be made almost all year round. For example, the Chiefs have a team win total of 11.5 in the spring before the 2025 season. The Chiefs have gone over that number in six of the past seven seasons, including a 15-win 2024 campaign.

Super Bowl, conference winner, and even division winner bets can offer larger potential payouts, as bettors would be betting on a team against the rest of the field.

As of January 1, 2026, here are some of the latest Super Bowl futures odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Seattle Seahawks +500

Los Angeles Rams +550

Denver Broncos +700

San Francisco 49ers +800

New England Patriots +850

Philadelphia Eagles +1000

Buffalo Bills +1100

Jacksonville Jaguars +1300

Houston Texans +1400

Green Bay Packers +2200

Player-based future bets

Player-based futures include individual awards (MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, etc.), individual prop futures and seasonal stat leaders. For something like most rushing yards in a season or most passing touchdowns, users are taking a single player over the field. Again, different sportsbooks may provide different odds and different players to wager on.

Futures bets can be a good way to pursue large potential payouts well before the season begins.

Take a look at the biggest favorites to win some of the top NFL honors for the 2025-26 season (odds are courtesy of DraftKings and were last updated on January 1, 2026):

NFL MVP

Drake Maye -295

Matthew Stafford +225

Trevor Lawrence +2000

Christian McCaffrey +2000

Offensive Player of the Year

Jaxson Smith-Njigba -280

Christian McCaffrey +250

Puka Nacua +1800

Bijan Robinson +2500

Defensive Player of the Year

Myles Garrett -20000

Will Anderson Jr. +5000

Nick Bonitto +8000

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Tetairoa McMillan -140

Tyler Shough +140

TreVeyon Henderson +1000

Jaxson Dart +1400

Emeka Egbuka +1600

Live betting on the NFL

You can also make bets on an NFL game while you're watching it, or while it's "live". The NFL is a popular sport for live betting, given the frequent breaks in the action, the changes in momentum and the unique scoring system that allows for quick swings. Spread, money line and total are the most popular ways to wager on live betting. The odds will constantly change throughout the game based on the game's flow and who is scoring when. You might get longer odds on a favorite if they start the game down a touchdown.

How to bet on the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is the premier event on the NFL calendar and, in turn, on the NFL betting calendar. The spread will likely be within a few points, given that the game features two of the best teams in the NFL.

The Super Bowl is also the premier prop betting game. Due to the massive popularity of the game, prop bets may include categories that don't even focus on the game, such as length of the national anthem, songs in the halftime show, color of Gatorade dumped on the winning coach or result of the coin toss. It's important to note, though, that many popular sportsbooks do not offer some of these novelty bets

There are, of course, several additional categories that do involve the game. Users can wager on Super Bowl MVP, for example, whereas there isn't an MVP of any other game. The biggest game on the calendar offers the biggest buffet of betting categories.

Football betting tips: NFL betting strategies, advice

Betting on the NFL is very enticing given the wide range of betting markets available, and there are several ways for bettors to gain small advantages. For example, the conditions in which the game is played—not only location (home or away) but also weather—ought to be factored in. The Dolphins, for example, play home games in Miami and have struggled in away cold-weather games. Some players have struggled in primetime games or playoff games, too.

Furthermore, understanding the probabilities for how a game will go is important. A big favorite that leads for much of the game may run the ball a lot in the second half to chew up the clock, meaning a wager on a running back for that team may be prescient.

In terms of knowing which games to bet, it's helpful to keep the look-ahead lines in mind. Before Sunday's games, there will be spreads out for the following week's games, and sometimes sportsbooks will overreact to a team's performance and make a change in the spread of their game next week. When you see a big discrepancy between the look-ahead lines to the lines you see Monday morning, it should raise a flag.

You can also predict what spreads will be for games based on what you expect them to be, and attack the games with the biggest discrepancies between your expectations and the sportsbooks' lines.