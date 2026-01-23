When the dust settles Sunday night, we'll know what our Super Bowl matchup is. The AFC and NFC Championship Games take place Sunday afternoon and evening, with the winners of those matchups heading to Santa Clara with the opportunity to win the Lombardi Trophy. The Denver Broncos host the AFC title game against the New England Patriots, while the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks face off for the third time this season for the NFC championship. Oftentimes, the teams that are healthiest entering and throughout the postseason have the most success, and that's largely been the case this year. However, one major injury shook up the NFL world last weekend and will have a major impact on how things play out this week. With the two conference title games on tap, here are the top injuries bettors need to know for Sunday. Additionally, we'll look at where NFL betting odds stand at DraftKings Sportsbook.

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos (3 p.m. ET)

DEN QB Bo Nix (ankle, out for season)

DEN WR Troy Franklin (hamstring, questionable)

No injury has more of an impact on betting lines this weekend than Bo Nix. Nix, Denver's starting quarterback, broke a bone in his ankle late in Denver's overtime win over Buffalo last week. He's out for the rest of the postseason after needing surgery, and the Broncos now turn to backup Jarrett Stidham under center. Stidham hasn't started a game since Week 18 of the 2023 season, and he notably was drafted by Denver's opponent, the Patriots, back in 2019. Second-year standout receiver Troy Franklin is also questionable with a hamstring injury.

The Patriots are favored by 4.5 points on the road due in large part to the Nix injury. The total is 42.5.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (6:30 p.m. ET)

SEA QB Sam Darnold (oblique, will play)

SEA RB Zach Charbonnet (ACL, out for season)

The Seahawks got a bit of a scare at practice last week when Sam Darnold suffered an oblique injury that resulted in a questionable game status, but the veteran quarterback played as Seattle blew out the 49ers. That blowout likely helped keep Darnold healthier, as the Seahawks leaned on the run game while Darnold sat out most of the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. Darnold and the Seahawks won't have one of their top playmakers on offense, however, as Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL last week. He's been Seattle's go-to guy in the red zone, leading the team with 12 rushing scores. More focus will be on Kenneth Walker III to carry the load in the run game, and the team activated second-year back George Holani from injured reserve on Friday to serve as the No. 2 back behind Walker on Sunday.

Seattle is a 2.5-point favorite at home. The total is 46.5.