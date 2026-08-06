NFL DFS, 2026 Hall of Fame Game: Cardinals vs. Panthers daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings, FanDuel

The 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game will see the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Carolina Panthers on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, plays host as daily Fantasy football players will get to set their first NFL DFS lineups in nearly six months. Stars like Bryce Young, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Tetairoa McMillan aren't expected see the field, so your Hall of Fame Game DFS strategy will have to hone in on backups and those fighting for roster spots.

Which players from both sides should be in your Hall of Fame Game NFL DFS player pool, and which NFL DFS lineup combinations provide the most upside? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Panthers vs. Cardinals on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White is an elite NFL betting handicapper who has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He's also SportsLine's No. 1 all-time NFL ATS expert. In addition, he serves as CBS's Fantasy expert, making him the ideal expert to dig deep on these rosters and make NFL DFS picks.

Now, White has turned his attention to the 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game matchup of Cardinals vs. Panthers and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2026 Hall of Fame Game NFL DFS picks for Panthers vs. Cardinals

One of White's favorite DFS picks for Cardinals vs. Panthers in the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2026, where every player on DraftKings is $7,600 and $12,000 on FanDuel, is Carolina quarterback Haynes King. King is in an optimal spot to put up huge numbers on Thursday. Starting quarterback Bryce Young won't play, while backup Kenny Pickett is entering his fifth year in the NFL and the coaches likely won't need a long look at him.

King is the only other quarterback on the roster, and the Panthers made him a priority undrafted free agent, giving him $250,000 in guarantees, so they'll want to see him in action. He was a prolific runner at Georgia Tech as well, so he has multiple ways to pile up production in what could be an extended audition.

White's NFL DFS strategy also includes building around Cardinals running back Bam Knight. Rookie Jeremiyah Love will not make his anticipated debut. Veteran James Conner (foot) is also going to be held out. Knight had some impressive moments in 2025, scoring four touchdowns and clearing 50 yards on the ground in two different games. He had 31 receptions as well, so he's a player to target in the preseason setting as Arizona looks to sort out its running back depth chart. You can see the rest of White's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build 2026 Hall of Fame Game NFL DFS lineups

White is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday in the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2026. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of White's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is R.J. White including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Panthers vs. Cardinals, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has cashed twice in a prestigious NFL handicapping contest, and find out.