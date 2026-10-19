The Week 6 NFL schedule concludes with 'Monday Night Football' as the Washington Commanders make the cross-country trip to take on the San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET. Jayden Daniels and the Commanders will be tested by the NFL's fourth-ranked defense in terms of total yardage and scoring. Still, the total for this matchup is 52, so daily Fantasy players can still expect a decent amount of offense. Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) and Stefon Diggs (hamstring) are among the DFS-relevant players with the questionable tag. Washington running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) was ruled out for this game over the weekend and went on IR on Monday.

How should big names like Daniels, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Brock Purdy factor into your NFL DFS lineups, and which sleeper NFL DFS picks should be on your radar? Before making 49ers vs. Commanders NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 49ers vs. Commanders on 'Monday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for 'Monday Night Football'

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Commanders on 'MNF' is McCaffrey. McCaffrey remains one of the elite NFL DFS producers because of his ability to make any impact in the running and passing games. He's had at least 14 touches in every game this year with an average of 16 per contest. He's still the clear lead back near the goal line as he has five touchdown runs over the past four weeks. Game flow could work in his favor as well with the Niners favored by 7.5 points and potentially needing to run clock late.

McClure's also building around Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo. The 2026 free-agent addition was injured in Week 1 and then missed the next two weeks. Now fully healthy, he's looking like the TE1 they signed him to be. He had four catches for 60 yards against the Giants last week. With the Commanders dealing with some injuries in their skill positions and potentially playing from behind in this one, Okonkwo is a strong addition at a a lower price point despite the challenging matchup. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Commanders vs. 49ers DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Monday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Niners vs. Commanders, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.