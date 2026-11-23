The final international game of the year will see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Minnesota Vikings from Mexico City on 'Sunday Night Football.' Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET, with NFL DFS lineups sure to be populated with the likes of Brock Purdy, Justin Jefferson and Christian McCaffrey. With Kirk Cousins' return to the Twin Cities, all Minnesota pass catchers get a boost in terms of value for 'SNF' DFS lineups, including former Niners wideout Jauan Jennings. Players are often extra motivated to face their former squads, which may make Jennings an NFL DFS sleeper pick for 'SNF.'

The Vikings have the league's No. 1 scoring defense, so that unit shouldn't be overlooked with your daily Fantasy football strategy. However, the Niners counter with the No. 1 total offense as this will be a strength versus strength matchup. Potential underrated options in the 'Sunday Night Football' DFS player pool include Kaelon Black, Keenan Allen and Aaron Jones. Meanwhile, Mike Evans (Achilles) is listed as questionable, so you'll want to monitor his status before insertion into NFL daily Fantasy lineups. Before making any Vikings vs. 49ers DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Vikings vs. 49ers on 'Sunday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Vikings

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 49ers vs. Vikings is Minnesota wideout Justin Jefferson. Cousins' return led to Jefferson posting season highs in both targets (13) and receptions (9) last week en route to 74 yards. Jefferson also drew 2 targets inside the 10-yard-line, which is as many as he had over his first seven games combined. The wideout had a 4-133-1 the last time he faced San Fran in 2024, and just two teams have allowed more receiving TDs to wideouts than this year's Niners.

McClure's also building around San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey, who is coming off 223 scrimmage yards and 3 touchdowns last week. It was the third most scrimmage yards of McCaffrey's career and his seventh game with at least 3 TDs. Now in his 10th NFL season, McCaffrey isn't slowing down as his 13 touchdowns lead the league. He's averaging 95 total yards per game, and the Vikings run defense has been leaky as of late. After allowing 86.6 rushing yards over their first five games, the Vikings have given up 143.5 rushing yards over their last four games. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Vikings vs. 49ers DFS lineups for 'Sunday Night Football'

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on 'SNF'. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for 'Sunday Night Football', and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.