A pair of NFC squads will meet in Week 9 of 'Sunday Night Football' as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Chicago Bears at 8:20 p.m. ET. Caleb Williams and D'Andre Swift are coming off an impressive showing in a win over Seattle on 'MNF', making them an attractive NFL DFS stack. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield didn't complete a single pass in a downpour win over Atlanta. So, are Mayfield, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and all Bucs' pass catchers ones to avoid with SNF DFS picks?

While skill players get most of the attention with daily Fantasy football lineups, one shouldn't overlook each team's respective kicker. Chicago's Cairo Santos leads the NFL in extra points made, while Tampa's Chase McLaughlin tops the league in both made field goals and total points. Low-cost options like these in the NFL DFS player pool are essential to constructing a winning lineup. Before making any Bucs vs. Bears DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 'Sunday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Bucs

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 'Sunday Night Football' is Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams. Since returning from his hamstring injury, Williams has been nearly flawless over three games. He's completing 74% of his passes, averaging 286.7 passing yards and thrown for four touchdowns with zero turnovers. He's facing a Bucs defense which controls the trenches with the No. 2 run defense. Thus, look for Chicago to lean on the pass versus a Tampa defense which struggles to generate pressure as no team has a lower QB knockdown rate than the Buccaneers.

McClure's also building around Tampa running back Bucky Irving, who has averaged 121.8 rushing yards over the last four games while scoring five touchdowns over this span. The Bucs have 62 passing yards, total, over their last two games as they're all in on the ground game, with 49 rush attempts in Week 7 and 56 in Week 8. Irving is the main benefactor of this approach and gets to face a Bears team a bit susceptible to the run. Chicago is allowing 4.4 yards per carry, which is the 11th highest in the NFL. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Bucs vs. Bears DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on 'SNF'. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for 'Sunday Night Football', and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.