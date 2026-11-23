The final game on the Week 11 NFL schedule is the 'Monday Night Football' matchup between the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET. Former LSU Heisman quarterbacks will be in the spotlight as Joe Burrow leads the Bengals, while Jayden Daniels is under center for Washington. Both teams rank in the bottom half of the NFL in total defense, setting up a great NFL DFS environment as the over/under for this matchup is 54.5. Washington has activated running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) from the IR ahead of this matchup, making for a late addition to the NFL DFS player pool.

Which quarterback should you building around, and which skill players such as Ja'Marr Chase, Chase Brown, Croskey-Merritt, Tee Higgins or Stefon Diggs should you target? Before making any Commanders vs. Bengals DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Bengals vs. Commanders on 'Monday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Commanders vs. Bengals

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Bengals vs. Commanders is Cincinnati receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who has an over/under of 100.5 receiving yards. His season receiving line of 64-878-7 is impressive on its own, but he's really found a new level the past few weeks. He's scored a touchdown in four of his past five games and is averaging 175.7 yards per game in his last three as he comes in off a massive 231-yard game against the Steelers last week. The Commanders give up nearly 150 yards and a touchdown per game to opposing receivers, so Chase is well-positioned to continue his hot streak on Monday.

McClure's also building around Washington tight end Chig Okonkwo, who is active despite dealing with a back injury in Week 10. Injuries to receivers such as Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown have left this offense thin, leaving a path for Okonkwo to have a big night, especially if Washington is playing from behind. The Bengals have also given up the second-most yardage to opposing tight ends this season. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set 'Monday Night Football' NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Monday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Bengals vs. Commanders, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.