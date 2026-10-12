Two of the top offenses in the league meet on 'Monday Night Football' to close out the Week 5 NFL schedule as the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Rams are are atop the NFL leaderboard in total offense at 417 yards per game, though that hasn't translated well to scoring as they are in the bottom 10 in the NFL in points per game. Buffalo, meanwhile, ranks seventh in total offense, and second in points per game, so those are all data points to consider when building NFL DFS lineups.

Big names like Josh Allen, Puka Nacua, James Cook and Matthew Stafford are among the top possible NFL DFS picks, but who are the best values in the NFL DFS player pool that can give you cap flexibility? Before making any 'Monday Night Football' NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Rams vs. Bills on 'MNF' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 5, Bills vs. Rams

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Rams on 'MNF' is Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. One of the top daily and season-long Fantasy options for the past several years, Allen brings both a high floor and a high ceiling since he's extremely effective as a passer and a rusher. He has seven rushing touchdowns on the season and is averaging a little more than 250 passing yards per game. Allen has been particularly strong against the Rams in his career, piling up 10 passing touchdowns and five rushing scores in three career matchups.

McClure's also building around Rams running back Blake Corum in a bit of a contrarian play. The third-year back out of Michigan has been largely effective when called upon this season, averaging nearly 5.0 yards per carry. He's been quiet the past couple weeks, but he had double-digit carries in both Week 1 and Week 2. In a game with this many stars and projected points, it's important to find some cheaper options to free up cap space, and McClure is banking on Corum outperforming his relatively low expectations. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Week 5 NFL DFS 'Monday Night Football' lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Monday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday night, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.