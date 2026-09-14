The Week 1 NFL schedule concludes with 'Monday Night Football' between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET. NFL DFS players get a final opportunity to set Week 1 daily Fantasy lineups, and they'll have some interesting choices to make with Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix both returning from major injuries. Mahomes torn his ACL and LCL against the Broncos last time they met on Dec. 14 of last year. Nix fractured his ankle against the Bills in the AFC divisional round on Jan. 17 of this year. Both are fully cleared for this matchup.

Both sides also have a new key skill piece with Kenneth Walker III joining the Chiefs and Jaylen Waddle coming over to the Broncos. How should all those moves impact your NFL DFS strategy? Before making Chiefs vs. Broncos DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 'Monday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Broncos

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Broncos on 'MNF' Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III. Walker surged in the NFL playoffs for the Seahawks last year, taking 65 carries for 313 yards and four touchdowns. He brings a clear-cut RB1 to the Kansas City lineup that the team has been lacking for a few years, and McClure is projecting a heavy workload for him in Week 1 as the Chiefs look to ease Mahomes back in.

McClure is also building lineups around Denver receiver Courtland Sutton, who might be overlooked in this matchup with Waddle now on the Broncos. Sutton was a big part of Denver's game plan against the Chiefs last year as he had 18 combined targets in the two matchups. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set 'Monday Night Football' DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Monday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Broncos, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.