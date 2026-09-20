A pair of AFC squads will meet in Week 2 of 'Sunday Night Football' as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Indianapolis Colts. Any time Kansas City takes the field, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce loom as a sought after NFL DFS stack, but Kenneth Walker also belongs in the discussion for daily Fantasy football lineups after his impressive team debut. For Indy, Jonathan Taylor is as consistent as they come, while Tyler Warren is among the top players at his position and in the NFL DFS player pool.

Your SNF DFS picks should also consider those who won't affect the NFL DFS salary cap too much. Colts tight end Andrew Ogletree found the endzone when these teams played last November, while Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker converted five field goals in that game. Before making Colts vs. Chiefs DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Colts vs. Chiefs

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Colts is Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He accounted for three total touchdowns in his first game back from ACL surgery in Week 1 and got better as the game went on, completing 12 of his last 14 passes. He saw the Colts last season, in which his 352 passing yards were a season high, while he also rushed for 30 yards. Just last week the Colts allowed Lamar Jackson to pass for 324 yards -- the fourth most of his career -- so Mahomes should also exploit the Indianapolis defense.

McClure also building around around Colts wideout Keenan Allen, who led Indy with 6 catches in Week 1 and was the only Indy receiver to get a target inside the 10-yard line. He's very familiar with the Chiefs from his time in the AFC West and has had at least 55 receiving yards or a touchdown in eight of his last nine games versus Kansas City. The Chiefs had a top 10 run defense in 2025 and allowed the second fewest rushing yards of any team in Week 1, so Indy should heavily lean on the pass, which increases Allen's value. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Sunday Night Football NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Sunday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.