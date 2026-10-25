The Week 7 Sunday NFL schedule concludes with a potential Super Bowl preview as the Seattle Seahawks host the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET on 'Sunday Night Football.' The total in this matchup is just 42.5 as the Seahawks boast the NFL's top defense. That unit, combined with a strong home-field advantage, could limit Kansas City's top-ranked offense.

Should you still build around Patrick Mahomes and his supporting cast, or is this a spot where NFL DFS lineups could benefit from a bounce-back performance from Sam Darnold and the struggling Seattle offense? Before making any Chiefs vs. Seahawks NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Seahawks vs. Chiefs on 'Sunday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Seahawks

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 'Sunday Night Football' is Seattle receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. 'JSN' has been the only reliable threat in Seattle's offense this season. His 717 receiving yards is more than 500 above the next-closest receiver on the team. He has seven touchdowns, while no other skill player has managed more than two. He's been relatively matchup-proof this season, so even though he's one of the most expensive options in the NFL DFS player pool, McClure still believes he needs to be in NFL DFS lineups for this single-game slate.

He's also building around Kansas City running back Kenneth Walker III. He is playing in a revenge spot against the team that let him walk in free agency despite playing a huge role in their Super Bowl run last season. Kansas City has struggled to produce high-end running backs in the Mahomes era, but Walker has bucked that trend, entering Week 7 with a 106-665-6 rushing line. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Seahawks vs. Chiefs DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on 'SNF'. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for 'Sunday Night Football', and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.