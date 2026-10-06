The Week 5 NFL schedule kicks off on 'Thursday Night Football' as the Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas (-8.5) is the largest favorite in Week 5, so that could impact how to approach NFL DFS picks for this single-game slate. Tampa Bay has more questions than answers on offense with rookie Jalon Daniels under center in place of Baker Mayfield (thumb), but the smaller player pool means you'll need to lean on players from both rosters.

Who are the best values for Bucs vs. Cowboys NFL DFS lineups, and which daily Fantasy sleepers can give your lineup an edge? Before making Cowboys vs. Buccaneers DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 'Thursday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Bucs vs. Cowboys on 'TNF' is Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb enters the week atop the NFL leaderboard in receptions (37) and receiving yards (498), while he's tied for third in receiving touchdowns (4). He's coming off an absolutely dominant performance against the Texans as he piled up a 17-189-1 receiving line. Star Tampa Bay safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib) went down in Week 4 and is expected to miss this game, giving an even bigger boost to the Dallas passing attack.

He's also building around Bucs running back Bucky Irving. His numbers aren't flashy this season, but he's a steady source of touches as he's had at least 15 in every game. Dallas ranks 31st in rushing defense this year, so expect Tampa Bay to lean heavily on the ground game, especially with Mayfield out at least another week. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Week 5 NFL DFS 'Thursday Night Football' lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on 'TNF'. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.