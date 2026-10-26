The Week 7 NFL schedule concludes with an NFC East showdown as the Dallas Cowboys (-4.5, 43.5) travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET on 'Monday Night Football.' The Eagles vs. Cowboys injury report looms large as Jalen Hurts remains out with blood clots, while receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out. Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is expected to play despite officially being listed as questionable, while two of his backups are already on injured reserve, so the Philly offense, in particular, presents some tough decisions for NFL DFS lineups.

Which Eagles can you count on for NFL DFS picks in this single-game setting, and which of the big-name Cowboys skill players bring the most value? Before making any Cowboys vs. Eagles NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Cowboys vs. Eagles on 'Monday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Cowboys

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 'Monday Night Football' is Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who leads all Philly pass catchers with an over/under of 49.5 receiving yards. With receivers Smith and Dontayvion Wicks both ruled out, Goedert figures to be the top target for quarterback Tanner McKee. Goedert is also coming off back-to-back six-catch performances, and with the Eagles possibly playing from behind as the underdogs in this matchup, he's well-situated to return value for NFL DFS players.

He's also building around Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb is second in the NFL in target per game (11.5), trailing only Puka Nacua. He's been targeted at least 18 times in two of the past three games, and on the season he now has three games with at least 112 receiving yards. The Eagles have given up the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this year, making Lamb an extremely high-upside option for this single-game slate. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set 'Monday Night Football' DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on 'MNF'. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for 'Monday Night Football', and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.