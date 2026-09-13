The Cowboys vs. Giants rivalry will be renewed in Week 1 of 'Sunday Night Football' as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and company travel to MetLife Stadium. That aforementioned pairing makes for an attractive NFL DFS stack, as do Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo. Additionally, this rivalry will feature some new names who find themselves in the SNF DFS player pool such as Isaiah Likely and Darnell Mooney. One also can't overlook a veteran wideout lower down on New York's depth chart whose flair for the dramatic could make him undervalued in NFL DFS lineups.

It was a dozen years ago that Odell Beckham had "the catch" versus Dallas on a Sunday night. Is he worthy of consideration for your NFL DFS strategy, or which other low-cost options could weave their way into your daily Fantasy football picks? Before making Giants vs. Cowboys DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Giants vs. Cowboys

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Giants vs. Cowboys on 'SNF' is New York wideout Malik Nabers (questionable; knee). No player in NFL history reached 100 receptions faster than Nabers (14 games), but his sophomore season ended early due to a torn ACL. However, he's lit up the Cowboys in every opportunity to do so as his 117 receiving yards per game versus them is third highest all-time (min. three games). No team allowed more Fantasy points to receivers than Dallas last year, and no team has allowed more total yards than Dallas over the last two seasons, making Nabers a must start if he's active. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

McClure's also building around Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has averaged 88.3 receiving yards over his 11 full games against New York. Lamb also has historically made a strong first impression, averaging 81.2 yards over his last five Week 1 games, including 110 yards last year. Only Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase have accumulated more receiving yards than Lamb (5,379) over the last four seasons. He should find more success versus the Giants, who gave up the ninth most Fantasy points to wideouts in 2025. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Sunday Night Football DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Sunday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Cowboys vs. Giants, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.