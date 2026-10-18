Two NFC postseason hopefuls will meet in Week 6 of 'Sunday Night Football' as the Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys. NFL DFS lineups may lean heavily towards the passing games considering both squads rank among the bottom three in rushing. Thus, NFL DFS stacks featuring Dak Prescott with CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens with Dallas, or SNF DFS picks centered on Jordan Love, Matthew Golden and Christian Watson of Green Bay seem appealing.

While both squads struggle to run the ball, they also struggle defending the ground game, with each fielding a bottom-10 run defense. Thus, your daily Fantasy football lineups could still find value targeting the likes of Javonte Williams, MarShawn Lloyd or Kaleb Johnson with NFL DFS picks. Before making Packers vs. Cowboys DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Packers vs. Cowboys on 'Sunday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for 'Sunday Night Football'

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Packers on 'SNF' is Dallas wideout CeeDee Lamb. One week after a career high of 17 catches, to go along with 189 yards and a score, Lamb had just 9 receiving yards last week due to a quad injury. However, he's had extra rest with that being a Thursday game and has practiced in full this week. He should be a huge factor versus a Packers defense he's torched throughout his career, as Lamb's averaged 16 catches for 130 yards and 1 touchdown over two games against the Pack.

McClure's also building around Packers wide receiver Christian Watson, who has 13 touchdowns over his last 13 games. Now in his fifth season, Watson's 94.8 receiving yards per game rank ninth in the NFL and are double the 47.2 yards he averaged coming into 2026. In his lone regular season game versus Dallas in 2022, Watson had 107 yards and a career high of 3 touchdowns. That came against a Cowboys defense that finished the year fifth in points allowed, while this year's unit ranks 25th. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Cowboys vs. Packers DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on 'SNF'. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. Cowboys, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.