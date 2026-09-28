Daily Fantasy football players have some tough calls to make on 'Monday Night Football' as the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles meet in Chicago at 8:15 p.m. ET. Chicago scored nearly 60 points in Week 1, but then managed just a field goal in Week 2 after quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) went down. Williams is out this week, and it'll be third-stringer Case Keenum reportedly starting, though Tyson Bagent is available after clearing concussion protocol over the weekend.

The Eagles have slipped by the Commanders and Titans, but they have some injury concerns of their own with Dallas Goedert (knee) out and Saquon Barkley coming off a stinger that cost him most of Week 2 at Tennessee. Before making Eagles vs. Bears DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 'Monday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Bears

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Bears vs. Eagles on 'MNF' is Chicago tight end Colston Loveland. It's been an extremely frustrating season for him so far with just one reception for three yards. The opportunities have been there, however, as he's run 64 routes -- which is tied with Mark Andrews for 21st in the league at their position. His daily Fantasy price has come down significantly, and with the deep ball likely limited with Keenum under center, Loveland is a great value to make some catches on Monday and return value.

He's also building around Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts. Opposing defenses have been taking away the run game and making Hurts air it out. He's thrown it 62 times through two weeks, resulting in 467 yards and five passing touchdowns. He remains a threat on the ground with 12 carries for 62 yards, and he's almost a lock to score when Philadelphia gets inside the 2-yard-line with "tush push" coming into play. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Week 3 'Monday Night Football' NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers in Eagles vs. Bears. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for 'Monday Night Football', and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.