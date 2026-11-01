NFC East rivals collide on 'Sunday Night Football' as the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Washington Commanders at 8:20 p.m. ET. Your NFL DFS lineups may have to dig deep to find viable options in the 'SNF' DFS player pool, considering the litany of injuries to both teams. However, Jayden Daniels, Saquon Barkley and Stefon Diggs are big names that are available, but a winning daily Fantasy strategy is all about getting the best return on your investment.

Rookie wideouts Makai Lemon and Antonio Williams are coming off impressive outings, with Lemon posting a 7-67-1 stat line, while Williams had 50 receiving yards. Given that Philadelphia and Washington both have bottom-8 pass defenses, those receivers could be appealing inserts into Eagles vs. Commanders DFS lineups. Before making any Week 8 NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Eagles vs. Commanders on 'Sunday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Commanders

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 'Sunday Night Football' is Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels. Since returning from his elbow injury, Daniels has both dazzled with his legs and his arm. He rushed for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns in his first game back before then passing for 300 yards and 2 scores in his second game. This year Philadelphia has the No. 26 passing defense and has allowed 7 passing touchdowns over the last three games as Daniels should exploit Philly's defensive weakness.

McClure's also building around Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert. The veteran posted a 4-77-2 stat line versus the Commanders in Week 1, marking back-to-back games against Washington he's found the endzone. Goedert has developed a nice rapport with Tanner McKee, averaging 5.5 catches for 54.5 yards in McKee's two starts. Plus, Goedert has a great matchup on 'SNF' as only one other team has allowed more Fantasy points to tight ends than Washington. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set 'Sunday Night Football' NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Sunday night. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday night, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.