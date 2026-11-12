The first Week 10 NFL DFS contests you can enter revolve around the 'Thursday Night Football' matchup of the New York Giants hosting the Washington Commanders (+2.5, 41) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Quarterbacks of the 2024 draft class in Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy loom as viable NFL DFS picks as do wideouts such as Malik Nabers and Stefon Diggs. Both teams have dealt with various injuries to their running backs, though Cam Skattebo is slated to return, but going all-in on the passing game could be an option with your daily Fantasy football strategy.

When these teams played to a 27-27 tie last month, the tight ends combined for 190 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. So, Isaiah Likely and Chig Okonkwo should be on your radar, with Theo Johnson a potential sleeper pick from the 'Thursday Night Football' DFS player pool. Before making any Commanders vs. Giants DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Giants vs. Commanders on 'Thursday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Commanders vs. Giants

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 'Thursday Night Football' is Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels, who dazzled with his legs last month versus the Giants. Daniels rushed for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns in what was his first game back from his elbow injury. New York is also vulnerable through the air as it pressures quarterbacks at the lowest rate in the league. Just six teams have allowed more passing touchdowns than New York, and only four teams have given up more Fantasy points to quarterbacks.

McClure's also building around Giants tight end Isaiah Likely, who has already set or tied career highs in receptions (46) and touchdowns (6) as he's the TE3 in PPR leagues this season. Likely had a career day versus Washington in Week 5, posting a stat line of 11-94-2 and then followed that up with a 99-yard outing in his next game. The former Raven had 5 grabs for 53 yards and 1 touchdown last Sunday and is facing the ideal defense to continue his run of success. Washington has allowed the second-most Fantasy points to tight ends this season and has given up 14 TDs to the position over the last 13 games dating back to 2025. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set 'Thursday Night Football' DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on 'TNF'. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for 'Thursday Night Football', and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.