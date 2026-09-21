The final chance to set NFL DFS lineups in Week 2 comes on 'Monday Night Football' as the Los Angeles Rams host the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Rams lost their opener in Australia against the Niners, while the Giants were one of the top Week 1 surprises as they upset the Cowboys. Rams receiver Puka Nacua (hip) is questionable, but the offensive upside is still high in this matchup. The over/under is 47.5, and the Rams are without Myles Garrett (knee) and could have a limited plan for Aaron Donald's return to the NFL.

Who are the best NFL DFS picks for this single-game slate, and which sleepers can give your lineup an edge? Before making any Rams vs. Giants DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to 'Monday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Giants vs. Rams

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Giants is New York quarterback Jaxson Dart. The second-year quarterback out of Ole Miss looked extremely comfortable in his first game under head coach John Harbaugh and offensive quarterback Matt Nagy. He completed 79.3% of his passes for 230 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 54 yards on the ground. Los Angeles has a strong defense on paper, but without Garrett and safety Kamren Kinchens (hamstring), the task becomes easier for the Giants on Monday.

McClure is stacking Dart with tight end Isaiah Likely, who had an extremely impressive debut in Week 1. He had an 8-78-2 receiving line in his debut with the Giants after he came over via free agency from the Ravens in the offseason. He clearly has a familiarity with Harbaugh's system and he's viewed as both a daily and season-long Fantasy breakout candidate now that he's out of Mark Andrews' shadow. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set 'Monday Night Football' NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on 'Monday Night Football.' This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.