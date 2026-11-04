NFL Week 9 kicks off with the Jacksonville Jaguars visiting the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m ET on 'Thursday Night Football.' Untimely injuries for Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) puts third-stringer Joe Fagnano on the field, and that means the NFL DFS player pool is now headlined by Trevor Lawrence and Derrick Henry. Other appealing options for NFL DFS lineups include Bhayshul Tuten and Parker Washington of the Jags, as well as Baltimore's Zay Flowers. A potential sleeper TNF DFS pick is Brian Thomas Jr., who found the end zone on Sunday after back-to-back games without a catch.

If you expect the Ravens to struggle offensively with Fagnano and settle for field goals instead of touchdowns, then Baltimore kicker Jake Moody, another injury replacement, could be a part of your TNF DFS strategy. Additionally, rostering the Jags' No. 2 scoring defense shouldn't be overlooked when constructing a daily Fantasy football strategy against a shorthanded Baltimore squad. Before making any Ravens vs. Jaguars DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Jaguars vs. Ravens on 'Thursday Night Football' and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Jags

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for 'Thursday Night Football' is Baltimore running back Derrick Henry. A native of the Jacksonville area, Henry loves facing his hometown team. He's averaged 129.1 rushing yards with 14 total touchdowns over his last 10 games versus the Jags. With Jackson and Huntley out, Baltimore should heavily lean on Henry versus a Jacksonville defense which is suddenly susceptible to the run. After allowing just 63.8 rushing yards over the first five games, the Jags have given up 100-plus on the ground in each of the last two. Also, while Henry isn't normally a factor out of the backfield, that could change on Thursday as just five teams allow more receptions per game to RBs than Jacksonville.

McClure's also building around Jags RB Bhayshul Tuten who is coming off a career game, setting highs in rushing yards (104), receiving yards (55) and total yards (159) while also scoring twice. Tuten has at least 87 scrimmage yards in all but one game this year and has scored multiple touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. Just eight teams have allowed more touchdowns to running backs than Baltimore this year, and James Cook of Buffalo is coming off a game with 101 total yards plus a score against the Ravens last week. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set 'Thursday Night Football' DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on 'TNF'. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for 'Thursday Night Football', and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.